* Upbeat U.S. data underscore Fed is on course for December
hike
* Euro close to 1-year low on divergent policy expectations
* Dollar at nearly 14-year highs vs currency basket
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar was gunning for robust
weekly gains on Friday, which accelerated after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong signal that U.S. interest
rates will likely increase by year-end.
While Yellen did not explicitly say the Fed would take
action at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, she told a
Congressional committee that a rate hike was likely "relatively
soon."
She also pledged to serve out her term as Fed chair through
2018. President-elect Donald Trump said during his election
campaign that he would replace Yellen when her term expires.
"It's the same theme, which is continued backing up of U.S.
yields as the market reprices the prospects of Federal Reserve
rate hikes," said Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy at Royal
Bank of Canada in Hong Kong. "Those who were non-believers of a
December hike have now moved into that camp, us included."
RBC now predicts a U.S. interest rate increase in December,
followed by two more 25 basis-point hikes in 2017.
"That dynamic is helping to lift the U.S. dollar right
across the board," she said.
Thursday's U.S. data gave even more credence to rate-hike
bets. Housing starts marked a nine-year peak last month, weekly
jobless claims fell to a 43-year low and consumer prices posted
their biggest increase in six months.
The data pushed up yields on U.S. Treasury notes,
underpinning the dollar. Yields have been on an uptrend since
last week's U.S. election, amid speculation that the Trump
administration will embark on inflationary policies.
The gap between 10-year government bonds in the U.S. and
Germany widened to 200 basis points, its widest level since at
least 1990, as investors expect the European Central Bank will
keep monetary policy loose to stoke euro zone inflation.
The ECB's rate-setting meeting last month agreed on the need
to maintain unprecedented monetary stimulus and to decide in
December whether to extend the ECB's 1.74 trillion euro asset
buys, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.
The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to $1.0597 after
falling as low as $1.0582, its lowest since Dec. 3. It was down
2.4 percent for the week.
"NO DIP"
Expectations of yield differentials also helped the dollar
gain on the yen, in the wake of the Bank of Japan's move on
Thursday to buy unlimited bonds. That move underscored to
markets it is serious about keeping the yield on Japan's
benchmark 10-year government bond (JGB) at zero
percent in its bid to control the yield curve and keep borrowing
costs low.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would not comment on foreign
exchange rates on Friday, but said he felt the rise in 2- to
5-year JGBs was inappropriate.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said that while nervous moves were
seen in the forex market, the underlying moves were stabilizing.
The dollar erased early slight losses to charge ahead. It
was last up 0.5 percent at 110.67 yen after rising to
110.78, its loftiest perch since June 1. It was up 3.8 percent
for the week.
"Everybody wants to buy the dollar on dips, and is waiting
for dips, but there is no dip," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo. "The
Trump rally can continue, unless some cautious comments come out
from the U.S. side."
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six rivals, rose 0.4 percent to 101.260 after
rising to 101.32, its highest since April 2003. It was up 2.2
percent for the week.
