* Upbeat U.S. data, Yellen cements expectations for Dec Fed
hike
* Euro close to 1-year low on divergent policy expectations
* Dollar at nearly 14-year highs vs currency basket
TOKYO, Nov 18 The dollar was gunning for robust
weekly gains on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data stoked
expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.
Also underpinning the greenback, Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen provided a strong signal on Thursday that U.S. interest
rates will likely increase by year-end, in line with most market
participants' expectations.
The yen continued to weaken in the wake of the Bank of
Japan's offer on Thursday to buy unlimited bonds. The offer by
the BOJ underscored to markets it is serious about keeping the
yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond (JGB)
at zero percent in its bid to control the yield
curve and keep borrowing costs low.
The dollar erased early slight losses and charged to session
highs against the yen on Friday after BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said he felt the rise in 2- to 5-year JGB yields was
"inappropriate."
"The BOJ will continue to take steps to ensure the yield
curve remains in the shape needed to meet our 2 percent
inflation target," Kuroda said, while refraining from commenting
on foreign exchange rates
The dollar was last up 0.5 percent at 110.67 yen
after rising to 110.78, its loftiest perch since June 1. It was
up 3.7 percent for the week.
"The BOJ is taking steps to build up its credibility. It's
not just rhetoric, or verbal intervention. Besides going to
negative rates, they're actually participating in implementing
steps in the direction that they want to go in," said Bart
Wakabayashi, Head of Hong Kong FX Sales at State Street Global
Markets.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said that while nervous
moves were seen in the forex market, the underlying moves were
stabilising.
Thursday's U.S. data gave even more credence to rate-hike
bets. Housing starts marked a nine-year peak last month, weekly
jobless claims fell to a 43-year low and consumer prices posted
their biggest increase in six months.
The data pushed up yields on U.S. Treasury notes,
underpinning the dollar. Yields have been on an uptrend since
last week's U.S. election, amid speculation that the
administration of President-elect Donald Trump will embark on
inflationary policies.
"Everybody wants to buy the dollar on dips, and is waiting
for dips, but there is no dip," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo. "The
Trump rally can continue, unless some cautious comments come out
from the U.S. side."
While Yellen did not explicitly say the Fed would take
action at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, she told a
Congressional committee that a rate hike was likely "relatively
soon."
She also pledged to serve out her term as Fed chair through
2018. Trump said during his election campaign that he would
replace Yellen when her term expires.
"It's the same theme, which is continued backing up of U.S.
yields as the market reprices the prospects of Federal Reserve
rate hikes," said Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy at Royal
Bank of Canada in Hong Kong. "Those who were non-believers of a
December hike have now moved into that camp, us included."
RBC now predicts a U.S. interest rate increase in December,
followed by two more 25 basis-point hikes in 2017.
"That dynamic is helping to lift the U.S. dollar right
across the board," she said.
The gap between 10-year government bonds in the United
States and Germany widened to 200 basis points, its widest level
since at least 1990, as investors expect the European Central
Bank will keep monetary policy loose to stoke euro zone
inflation.
The ECB's rate-setting meeting last month agreed on the need
to maintain unprecedented monetary stimulus and to decide in
December whether to extend the ECB's 1.74 trillion euro asset
buys, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.
The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to $1.0602 after
falling as low as $1.0582, its lowest since Dec. 3. It was down
2.3 percent for the week.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six rivals, rose 0.4 percent to 101.240 after
rising to 101.32, its highest since April 2003. It was up 2.2
percent for the week.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Jacqueline Wong)