* Dollar rises to six-month high against yen
* Speculators took profits on long dollar positions-IMM
TOKYO Nov 21 The dollar nudged up to a
six-month high in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors
continued to back bets that the administration of
President-elect Donald Trump would embark on expansionary fiscal
policies and boost growth.
The dollar rose to 111.125 yen, its highest since May
31. It was last down 0.1 percent at 110.82 as investors
positioned ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday later in the week.
"The market is buying the dollar and selling U.S.
Treasuries, and it seems this trend may continue because we
don't know the details of 'Trumponomics,' and we will not have
it until after the 20th of January next year," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Until then, investors need to follow the trend," he said,
adding, "We might see some correction ahead of Thanksgiving."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that speculators trimmed their dollar bets in
the week through Nov. 15, as profit taking reduced net long
positions after they had risen seven straight weeks.
Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, posted their lowest level
since early June, the data showed, with the yen a casualty of
the dollar's strong rally.
Yields on Treasuries of all maturities have registered their
largest two-week gains in more than five years as investors
dumped U.S. government debt after the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential
election.
The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to a one-year high of 2.364 percent on Friday.
It last stood at 2.344 percent, compared to its U.S. close of
2.337 percent.
Also underpinning the greenback, most market participants
expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its
Dec. 13-14 policy meeting.
And expectations that a Trump presidency will usher in
higher growth and lead to faster-than-expected Fed hikes have
helped power the dollar to 13-1/2-year highs against a basket of
currencies.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six rivals, added 0.1 percent to 101.34, after
adding more than 4 percent last week to mark its biggest weekly
rise since March 2015. It notched a high of 101.48 on Friday,
its highest since March 2003.
On Thursday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a congressional
panel that a rate increase was likely "relatively soon."
James Bullard, a voting member of the U.S. central bank's
rate-setting committee, said last week that the Fed will raise
U.S. interest rates in December barring a major shock, such as
global market volatility or bad U.S. jobs data.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.0598 but
remained not far above Friday's 11-month low of $1.0569.
