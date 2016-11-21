* Dollar index not far from 13 1/2-year highs
* Speculators took profits on long dollar positions-IMM
TOKYO Nov 21 The dollar held near 13 1/2-year
highs against a currency basket in Asian trading on Monday, as
investors stuck with bets that President-elect Donald Trump's
administration would adopt expansionary fiscal policies that
will lead to higher interest rises.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six rivals, added 0.1 percent to 101.31, after
adding more than 4 percent last week to mark its biggest weekly
rise since March 2015. It notched a high of 101.48 on Friday,
its highest since April 2003.
The dollar rose to 111.190 yen, its highest since
early June. It was last up 0.2 percent at 111.09 as investors
positioned ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday later in the week.
Tokyo markets will also be shut for a public holiday on
Wednesday.
Expectations that a Trump presidency will usher in higher
inflation and lead to faster-than-expected Federal Reserve
interest rate increases have helped power the U.S. currency.
"The dollar-yen uptrend remains intact, but the pace of the
rise could be slower," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist
for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo, who predicts the pair to
trade in a 109.50-112 range this week.
"It's very hard to sell the dollar against the yen, in the
current situation, beyond a certain level," he said.
The dollar surged as yields on Treasuries of all maturities
marked their largest two-week gains in more than five years as
investors dumped U.S. government debt after the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election.
The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to a one-year high of 2.364 percent on Friday.
It last stood at 2.342 percent, compared to its U.S. close of
2.337 percent.
"The market is buying the dollar and selling U.S.
Treasuries, and it seems this trend may continue because we
don't know the details of 'Trumponomics,' and we will not have
it until after the 20th of January next year," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"Until then, investors need to follow the trend," he said,
adding, "We might see some correction ahead of Thanksgiving."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that speculators trimmed their dollar bets in
the week through Nov. 15, as profit taking reduced net long
positions after they had risen seven straight weeks.
Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, posted their lowest level
since early June, the data showed, with the yen a casualty of
the dollar's strong rally.
Also underpinning the greenback, most market participants
expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its
Dec. 13-14 policy meeting.
On Thursday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a congressional
panel that a rate increase was likely "relatively soon."
James Bullard, a voting member of the U.S. central bank's
rate-setting committee, said last week that the Fed will raise
U.S. interest rates in December barring a major shock, such as
global market volatility or bad U.S. jobs data.
The euro inched up slightly to $1.0593 but remained
not far above Friday's 11-month low of $1.0569.
The Australian dollar shed 0.2 percent to $0.7324,
having touched a five-month nadir at $0.7311.
China's yuan weakened to near its lowest in 8 1/2 years. The
official midpoint guided by the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) was set weaker for a 12th consecutive day at 6.8985
per dollar prior to market open on Monday, compared with the
previous fix 6.8796.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)