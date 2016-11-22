TOKYO Nov 22 The dollar was on the back foot on
Tuesday after snapping a 10-day rising streak as investors
consolidated the gains built on expectations of increased fiscal
spending and higher inflation under a Trump administration.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 and the
subsequent tsunami warning in northern Japan also prompted
knee-jerk selling in the dollar against the safe-haven yen in
early trade.
The dollar slipped to 110.48 yen from Monday's high
of 111.36, its highest level since May 30. It last stood around
110.63 yen.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
slipped to 100.87, off its 13 1/2-year high
touched on Friday.
It has risen nearly 5 percent over the last 10 days, with
investors betting increased fiscal spending by the incoming
Trump administration would stoke inflation and propel interest
rates higher.
An immediate target for the index is seen at 101.80, a 61.8
percent retracement of its seven-year decline from 2001 to 2008.
"There is a narrative that the there will be strong
leadership because Republicans took the White House and the both
houses of Congress. But we have to keep in mind that Trump also
divided the nation as well as the Republicans," said Daisuke
Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Uno added that the dollar's rally is likely to run out of
steam around 112.43, a 50 percent retracement of the dollar's
decline from 125.86 in June 2015 to 99.00 in June this year.
Trump also said on Monday that he will withdraw the United
States from a Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on his first
day in office, dashing hopes that he may soften his
protectionist stance on international trade.
While the stock markets have cheered Trump's promises of
deregulation and fiscal spending, his protectionism alarms many
investors and could eventually hurt the currencies of countries
with large trade deficits such as the United States.
As the dollar loses steam, the euro traded at
$1.0635, bouncing back from near one-year low of $1.0569 hit on
Friday.
The British pound held firm as the market processed Prime
Minister Theresa May's latest hints on the possible shape of
Britain's exit from the European Union.
May pledged to address concerns that Britain could fall off
a "cliff edge" into uncertain trading conditions when it leaves
the bloc.
Sterling traded at $1.2493, having climbed 1.2
percent on Monday.
Against the euro, the pound stood at 85.11 pence to the euro
, after having hit a two-month high of 84.89 on
Monday.
It also stood not far from its September peak against the
yen.
The offshore yuan traded at 6.9048 to the dollar,
near Monday's 8 1/2-year low of 6.9177.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)