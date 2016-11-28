* Dollar index extends loss, pulls back from near 14-year
highs
* Currencies brace for OPEC, Italy referendum, US jobs
report
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 28 The dollar pulled further back
from near 14-year highs as investors braced for upcoming events
that could at least temporarily knock the greenback's bull run
off course.
Adding to Friday's losses, the dollar index against a basket
of major currencies dipped 0.2 percent to 101.31
following a pop above 102.00 on Thursday, its highest since
March 2003.
The greenback had slipped late last week as investors took
advantage of a pullback in U.S. bond yields and a
holiday-shortened week to consolidate gains.
The U.S. currency was down 0.5 percent at 112.680 yen
following a rise to an 8-month high of 113.900 last week and the
euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.0611 after stooping to an
8-month trough of $1.0518 on Thursday.
The dollar has surged virtually without pause since
Republican Donald Trump was elected president earlier this
month, triggering a spike in Treasury yields on heightened
expectations of enlarged fiscal spending and inflation.
The dollar could face some resistance this week ahead of
potentially risk-laden events such as the midweek Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting and Italy's
Dec. 4 referendum on a constitutional reform.
Crude oil has slumped amid uncertainty over whether OPEC
would reach an output deal. Italy's referendum could rattle
financial markets by prompting the country's government to
resign.
Currencies will also have Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
to contend with.
"Those who have been following the dollar's uptrend since
early November now sit on large profits, so it is not surprising
if some lock the gains in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Still, few expect the dollar's uptrend to end in the near
term as the financial markets continue to price in the
possibility of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates more
often in 2017 than initially anticipated.
"The dollar and Treasury yields did rise steeply in a short
span of time. But for participants who think the bond market's
35-year bond rally is coming to an end, this is only the early
stages of a dollar surge," Yamamoto said.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar extended Friday's gains and
rose 0.2 percent to $0.7444. The Aussie has benefited
as Australia's debt yields tracked the surge in Treasury yields
and rose to 11-month highs.
Sterling was flat at $1.2481 while the New Zealand
dollar was also little changed at $0.7046.
(Reporting by Shinchi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)