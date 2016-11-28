* USD runs out of puff after rising relentlessly since Trump
win
* Dollar index down 0.7 pct, pulls back from near 14-year
highs
* Dollar/yen falls more than 1 pct amid risk aversion
* Currencies brace for OPEC, Italy referendum, US jobs
report
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 28 The dollar gave in to gravity on
Monday and pulled further away from near 14-year highs as U.S.
Treasury yields eased from recent peaks.
After rallying without pause for much of the month, the
dollar index against a basket of major currencies shed
0.7 percent to 100.77, adding to Friday's losses.
It had popped above 102.00 on Thursday, its highest since
March 2003.
The greenback underperformed against the safe-haven yen in
the wake of a broader ebb in risk appetite as the Nikkei
and crude oil prices fell.
The greenback had slipped late last week as investors took
advantage of a pullback in U.S. bond yields and a
holiday-shortened week to consolidate gains.
The 10-year Treasury note yield declined further
on Monday to 2.326 percent after rising to a 16-month high of
2.417 percent on Thursday.
The U.S. currency was down 1.3 percent at 111.650 yen
following a rise to an 8-month high of 113.900 last week. The
euro was up 0.9 percent at $1.0667 after stooping to an
8-month trough of $1.0518 on Thursday.
"The dollar has run out of lift as Treasuries are settling
down after Thanksgiving, and before hedge funds' earnings
releases and events due to take place towards the weekend," said
Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"When the dollar's rise stops, it's time for domestic
players like exporters to sell," he added.
The dollar has surged virtually without a rest since
Republican Donald Trump was elected president earlier this
month, triggering a spike in Treasury yields on heightened
expectations of enlarged fiscal spending and inflation.
The dollar could face some resistance this week ahead of
potentially risk-laden events such as the midweek Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting and Italy's
Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform.
Crude oil has slumped amid uncertainty over whether OPEC
would reach an output deal. Italy's referendum could rattle
financial markets by prompting the country's government to
resign.
Currencies will also have Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
to contend with.
"Those who have been following the dollar's uptrend since
early November now sit on large profits, so it is not surprising
if some lock the gains in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Still, few expect the dollar's uptrend to end in the near
term as the financial markets continue to price in the
possibility of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates more
often in 2017 than initially anticipated.
"The dollar and Treasury yields did rise steeply in a short
span of time. But for participants who think the bond market's
35-year bond rally is coming to an end, this is only the early
stages of a dollar surge," Yamamoto said.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar extended Friday's gains and
rose 0.4 percent to $0.7460. The Aussie has benefited
as Australia's debt yields tracked the surge in Treasury yields
and rose to 11-month highs.
Sterling nudged up 0.1 percent to $1.2497 while the
New Zealand dollar added 0.4 percent to $0.7068.
The dollar also fell against the safe-haven Swiss franc,
losing 0.5 percent to 1.0091 per franc, its weakest in
about a week.
The yen, a fellow safety currency, also surged against the
euro and pound. The euro was down 0.8 percent at 118.990 yen
and sterling lost 0.9 percent to 139.65 yen.
(Reporting by Shinchi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim
Coghill)