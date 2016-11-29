* Greenback off recent highs as U.S. Treasury yields pull
back
* Volatile oil prices ahead OPEC meeting damp risk sentiment
* Italian political woes, bank concerns weigh on euro
TOKYO, Nov 29 The dollar clawed back some losses
on Tuesday as Italian political woes weighed on the euro, though
the greenback remained shy of recent highs after U.S. Treasury
yields stepped back from multi-month highs.
Volatile crude oil prices ahead of this week's oil
producers' meeting kept investors' risk appetite in check. The
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will
gather in Vienna on Wednesday to discuss a planned output cut in
an effort to curb a supply glut.
Political risks helped drag down the euro from its nearly
two-week high of $1.0686 touched overnight. It last
traded at $1.0599, down 0.2 percent from late Monday's North
American levels.
Worries about Italy's banking system have been mounting
ahead of a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform, which
could unseat the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
"Renzi is not obligated to step down, but has said he
intends to if he loses, which has weighed on the euro," said
Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.
Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces
more than 8 billion euros of legal claims, and says its
weakening liquidity and the potential for more bad loan
writedowns are among risks to its 5-billion-euro rescue plan.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, scaled a nearly 14-year peak of
102.050 on Thursday before profit-taking and oil price
jitters brought it back down to earth. It was last at 101.290,
steady on the day.
Since the victory of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on
Nov. 8, the dollar has soared in line with yields on U.S.
Treasury bonds, which have sold off on expectations that the
Trump administration will embark on stimulus policies and boost
inflation.
These expectations helped push up the benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield to a 16-month high of 2.417 percent
last week, and the 2-year yield to a 6 1/2-year high. On
Tuesday, the 10-year U.S. yield stood at 2.312 percent, down
from its U.S. close on Monday of 2.320 percent.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 111.99 yen, off
its overnight low of 111.35 but well below an 8-month high of
113.90 touched on Friday.
"The dollar has been pulling back now in response to
volatile oil prices, after rising on expectations of what Trump
will do," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief currency strategist at
Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"Against the yen, it could even fall back to the 110 level,
depending on what oil does, and we also have U.S. data this week
- although right now, the employment figures seem like a long
time away," he said.
Crude prices have been on a roller coaster ride as the
market reacted to the developments on whether major producers
would be able to reach an agreement on the contentious issue of
trimming their production.
Later on Tuesday, investors will look to U.S. third-quarter
gross domestic product data as well as readings on consumer
confidence and consumption for trading cues. They will be
followed by the November employment report on Friday.
Data released early on Tuesday showed that Japan's
unemployment rate in October held steady as the availability of
jobs improved and household spending fell at a slower pace, a
tentative sign that a robust labour market is lending support to
domestic demand.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)