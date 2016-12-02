* Dollar index on track to lose nearly 0.7 pct this week
* U.S. jobs data may add bids back to the dollar
* Dollar/yen down from 9-1/2 month high set on Thursday
* Euro/dlr 1-week implied volatility up before Italy's vote
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 2 The dollar eased from a 9-1/2 month
high against the yen on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of
a looming U.S. jobs report that could set the market's tone in
coming days.
The greenback was poised to end lower against a basket of
currencies this week during which it gave up some of its recent
robust gains.
The dollar index sagged 0.2 percent to 100.86, and
was down 0.6 percent for the week.
The dollar index had hit a 13-1/2-year high of 102.05 last
week, having rallied as U.S. bond yields surged on expectations
of higher fiscal spending and a faster pace of Fed monetary
tightening under President-elect Donald Trump.
The greenback fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 114.02 yen
, having slipped to 113.58 yen earlier on Friday.
On Thursday, the dollar had risen to 114.83 yen, recording a
gain of 13.5 percent from its Nov. 9 trough near 101 yen.
The dollar seems to be running into some profit-taking
against the yen, said a trader for a Japanese bank, adding that
market sentiment still seems bullish on the greenback.
"The sense I get is that people who have sold (the dollar)
on rallies have taken a hit, while bulls are still doing fine,"
the trader said, adding that market participants are probably
looking to buy the dollar on dips.
The next catalyst could come from U.S. jobs data due later
on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect that U.S.
employers added 175,000 jobs in November.
"The dollar could test the 115 yen threshold depending on
how the U.S. jobs report turns out," said Daisuke Karakama,
market economist at Mizuho Bank.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.0670, having
gained 0.9 percent so far this week.
The focus for the common currency is now on the Italian
referendum on Sunday that could reject Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's constitutional reforms, on which he has staked his
political future.
His departure could destabilise Italy's fragile banking
system and be taken as another sign of rising anti-establishment
sentiment around the world, potentially eroding investor
confidence in the currency union.
"It's been said that markets are already prepared for a 'no'
vote to some extent. However, that could trigger political
uncertainty and delay fiscal reform," said Minori Uchida, chief
FX analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
"We should brace ourselves for a further euro drop, even
when the 'no' vote is already taken into account," Uchida said.
Moves in the euro's implied volatility against the dollar
suggest that market participants are guarding against the risk
of sharp swings in the euro in the near term.
The euro's one-week implied volatility against the dollar
has risen for five straight days and climbed to 17.97
percent on Friday, its highest since the Brexit vote in June.
Sterling held firm after rising on Thursday due to a
perceived crack in Britain's "hard Brexit" line following
comments from Brexit minister David Davis.
The pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2610, having
gained 0.7 percent on Thursday when it touched a 2-month high of
$1.2696.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Yuzuha
Oka and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim
Coghill)