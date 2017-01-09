* Major currencies in tight range on Monday with Tokyo off
* Dollar holds Friday's rally, still short of recent peaks
* U.S. wage growth lifts yields, but jury out on reflation
trade
* Yuan fixed lower, still firmer than many expected
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 9 The dollar marked time in Asia on
Monday after signs of wage pressure in the December U.S. jobs
report proved enough to lift Treasury yields, but with bulls
wary of a setback following last week's wave of profit-taking.
A holiday in Tokyo kept trading light and the dollar index
was barley changed at 102.22, near the middle of last
week's wide 101.30 to 103.82 range.
The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen at 117.30
, with near-term resistance put at 117.77 and support
around 116.80/90. It had already recovered all the way from a
115.06 trough on Friday, but remains well short of the next
major chart target around 118.60.
The euro was steady at $1.0534, after ricocheting
between $1.0339 and $1.0621 last week.
There were enough hints of inflationary pressure in Friday's
mixed U.S. payrolls report to support the case for more interest
rate hikes and reverse a down move in yields and the dollar.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes rose from 2.33
percent to 2.42 percent on the data. Yet that remained some way
from the December peak of 2.64 percent, and the spread over
German yields was also off its highs.
"It is interesting to note that while there has been some
volatility in the meantime, U.S. equities, the USD, and 10-year
yields are all sitting at roughly similar levels to when the Fed
hiked nearly four weeks ago," analysts at ANZ said in a note to
clients.
"It does look like markets are asking whether the reflation
theme is now in the price, suggesting that something additional
will be needed to set markets into new trading ranges."
The outlook for U.S. rates may become a little clearer when
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen appears at a webcast town
hall meeting with educators on Thursday.
Two regional Fed presidents will speak later Monday, and
there are no less than five speeches lined up for Thursday. The
main economic release of the week is not until Friday, when
retail sales figures for December are out.
Dealers in Asia will also be keeping a wary eye on the yuan
after Beijing engineered a sharp tightening in liquidity
last week that squeezed speculators out of short yuan/long U.S.
dollar positions.
China's central bank kept up the pressure on Monday setting
a firmer fix for the yuan than many had expected at 6.9262 per
dollar, even though that was down from the previous fix.
Yet the defence is proving expensive. Figures out over the
weekend showed China's foreign exchange reserves fell to nearly
six-year lows in December as Beijing fought to stem an outflow
of capital that could ultimately force another devaluation of
the currency.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)