* Sterling falls after biggest one-day gain since 1998
* Dollar perks up from 7-week low vs yen, 6-week low vs euro
* Investors await Yellen speech for possible policy clues
By Yuzuha Oka
TOKYO, Jan 18 The dollar took a breather on
Wednesday after falling to a seven-week low against the yen as
investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
monetary policy, while sterling gave back some of the previous
session's rally.
The greenback added 0.4 percent to 113.05 yen, after
hitting a seven-week low of 112.57 yen. The yen had strengthened
for seven straight sessions.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket
of six major peers, last stood at 100.50, up 0.2 percent, after
falling to 100.26 on Tuesday, its lowest since Dec. 8.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.06970, after it
hit a high of $1.07195 on Tuesday, its highest since Dec. 8.
Yellen's speech later on Wednesday, to the Commonwealth Club
in San Francisco, could offer clues about the direction of
policy.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
on Tuesday said he sees a "good case" for three rate hikes this
year even without any fiscal stimulus, but if the economy
accelerates, the Fed would need to raise rates faster.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday joined the growing
chorus of policymakers at the Fed warning that sustained wider
budget deficits could fuel inflation.
Investors also awaited the U.S. consumer price index due
later on Wednesday. According to a Reuters survey of economists,
the CPI probably advanced 0.3 percent last month after gaining
0.2 percent in November.
Sterling slipped 0.6 percent to $1.2341, a day
after posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since at least
1998 after British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her
'Brexit' plans.
May pledged to hold a parliamentary vote on whatever deal
Britain eventually reaches to leave the European Union. As
expected, May said Britain will pull out of the EU's single
market when it exits the bloc and not look for a compromise deal
to retain some of its benefits.
Sterling rose by about 3 percent against the dollar on
Tuesday, touching $1.2416, its highest level in nearly two
weeks.
However, some analysts say much of pound's gain was due to
the dollar's broader fall.
"Markets cannot be too optimistic about the UK parliament
having the final vote. Brexit, hard or not, will weigh on the UK
economy," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman.
"The pound is still on a downward trend according to the
technical analysis, compared to the highs marked in September
and December last year," Murata added. The sterling marked highs
of $1.3445 in September and $1.2775 in December 2016.
On Tuesday, a sell-off in the dollar had deepened as U.S.
traders returned from a long weekend after Martin Luther King Jr
Day and reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's weekend
comments. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump
said U.S. companies "can't compete with (China) now because our
currency is strong and it's killing us."
The dollar had surged at the end of 2016 on expectations
that Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus would boost growth and
inflation. But on the other hand, Trump has also continued to
strike a harsh tone toward Beijing, and his protectionist
rhetoric is beginning to play a larger role in investors'
expectations.
A senior adviser to Trump also warned on Tuesday about the
risk from a stronger dollar. Anthony Scaramucci of Skybridge
Capital said "we need to be careful about the rising currency"
at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Junya Tanase, chief forex strategist at J.P. Morgan in
Tokyo, said "If the U.S. government officials further talk down
the dollar, the greenback could weaken and the correlation to
the interest rate differentials may end."
Higher U.S. Treasury yields had fuelled demand for the
dollar relative to currencies such as the euro and yen.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Richard Borsuk)