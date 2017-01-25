* Dollar pulls away from multi-week lows vs euro, yen
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 25 The dollar held gains early on
Wednesday, with a rebound in Treasury yields helping the
greenback pull away from recent lows plumbed against the yen and
euro amid concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's
protectionist stance.
The U.S. currency was up 0.1 percent at 113.930 yen.
It had gained about 1 percent the previous day, bouncing from
112.520, its lowest since late November.
The euro was steady at $1.0730. The common currency
had lost about 0.3 percent overnight, sliding from a near
seven-week high of $1.0775.
The dollar had soared to 14-year highs of 103.82 against a
basket of major currencies in the eight weeks following
Trump's surprise election victory in November.
Investors bet his promised infrastructure spending and tax
cuts would boost economic growth and inflation, leading the
Federal Reserve to follow through with a series of rate hikes.
But the dollar index went as low as 99.922 on Tuesday, with
the initial elation tempered by Trump's inaugural speech last
week that was heavily slanted toward trade protectionism. The
index last stood at 100.270.
"The dollar did manage to bounce overnight but it still
lacks general direction. I do not see the rebound going much
further under such conditions," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.
And while higher U.S. yields may have given the dollar a
lift for the moment, Yamamoto saw the correlation between the
two lessening ahead.
"Protectionist rhetoric and the negative impact it has on
the dollar could begin to override any lift from higher Treasury
yields," Yamamoto said.
Elsewhere, the pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2534.
It had fallen to as low as $1.2420 overnight before bouncing
back after the British Supreme Court ruled that the government
must go through parliament, but not the U.K.'s regional
assemblies, to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent at $0.7591
. But the dollar's broader overnight bounce kept the
Aussie away from a 10-week high of $0.7609 scaled the previous
day.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors snapped up
equities on improved outlook on corporate profits, trimming
their safe-haven demand for bonds spurred by U.S. President
Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance.
