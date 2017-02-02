* Aussie rallies as trade surplus beats estimates
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic
assessment
* Dollar index edges back toward this week's lows
TOKYO, Feb 2 The dollar slipped on Thursday,
edging back toward recent lows after the Federal Reserve
disappointed investors hoping for a more hawkish policy stance,
while the Australian dollar rallied after data showed that
nation had booked a record trade surplus last month.
The Aussie gained 0.6 percent to $0.7620, after earlier
scaling $0.730, its loftiest peak since November 2016.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a trade
surplus of A$3.51 billion ($2.68 billion) in December, handily
outpacing forecasts of A$2.2 billion, as surging commodity
prices showered the resource-rich nation in cash.
The Fed on Wednesday presented a relatively upbeat view of
the U.S. economy at its first meeting since President Donald
Trump took office, though the greenback came off session highs
overnight when policy makers noted some market-based measures of
inflation were still low.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major rivals, edged slightly lower to 99.607
, back toward a more than seven-week low of 99.430 plumbed
on Tuesday.
Against the yen, the dollar was buying 113.03, down
0.2 percent though well above Tuesday's low of 112.08, while the
euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.07820.
While the Fed refrained from giving any explicit rate-hike
signals or the timing of its next move, it said job gains
remained solid, inflation had increased and economic confidence
was rising.
But its relatively brighter view came against a backdrop of
concern about the potential impact of Trump's protectionist
stance, as well as his recent comments about currencies.
On Tuesday, Trump and a top adviser strongly criticized
Japan, China and Germany, claiming they had all devalued their
currencies to benefit their own countries.
"As the U.S. economy accelerates, some believe it can
tolerate a stronger dollar, but I don't think that's true. I
don't think the U.S. government will tolerate it," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.
While the dollar initially rallied after Trump's election as
markets seized upon his promises for stimulus steps, tax reform
and deregulation, it has tended to slump whenever he has talked
about withdrawing from international trade agreements.
"It's still a tug-of-war, between protectionism and stimulus
hopes," Yamamoto said.
Data on Wednesday reinforced views of economic improvement.
U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year high
last month.
The ADP National Employment Report also showed private
employers added 246,000 jobs in January, up from 151,000 in
December. The nonfarm payrolls report on Friday is expected to
show employers added 175,000 jobs last month, according to the
median of 102 economists polled by Reuters.
The Fed has forecast three rate increases in 2017. While
economic improvement would prompt it to raise interest rates,
the market is pricing in less than a 50 percent chance of a hike
until the Fed's June meeting, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
"If the Fed does move in March, we could see as many as four
hikes in 2017, and as long as data remains supportive, very
likely three hikes," BlackRock Inc's chief investment
officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder said in a note.
($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)