* U.S. retail sales, consumer price data disappoints
* North Korea conducts missile test on Sunday
* Net dollar long positions at lowest since Oct-IMM data
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the
defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of
expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the
weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was slightly lower on the day at
99.226
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent against its Japanese
counterpart to 113.28 yen.
On Monday, North Korea said it had successfully conducted a
newly developed mid-to-long range missile test on Sunday,
supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and aimed at verifying the
capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead,"
according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
The North fired a ballistic missile that landed in the sea
near Russia on Sunday in a launch that Washington called a
message to South Korea, days after its new president took office
pledging to engage Pyongyang in dialogue.
On Friday, U.S. data showed a smaller-than-expected 0.4
percent increase in April retail sales from the previous month,
while a disappointing report on consumer prices raised concerns
about the retail sector and the broader economy.
"The data was weaker than expected, but not weak enough to
keep the dollar under pressure for long," said Mitsuo Imaizumi,
Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist for Daiwa
Securities.
"The North Korean missile news over the weekend gave the yen
some lift, but not much," he said. "Overall, we see the dollar
trading in its recent ranges for the time being, with investors
focused on next month's FOMC meeting."
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest
rates at its meeting next month. The central bank has forecast
two more hikes this year after a quarter point increase in
March.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.0924.
Net dollar long positions fell in the week ended May 9 to
their lowest since early October, according to calculations by
Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
In that week, the euro marked its first net long positioning
since early May 2014, as investors breathed a collective sigh of
relief following pro-European Emmanuel Macron's victory over
anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's
presidential election on May 7.
