* Dollar index at 6-month low, gives up all post-Trump gains
* Dollar/yen posts biggest daily decline since July on Wed
* Yen shows muted response to Japan GDP data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 18 The dollar wallowed near six-month
lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as the
U.S. political crisis appeared to deepen, and likely to delay
any efforts by President Donald Trump to carry out his economic
stimulus plans.
The Justice Department appointed a former FBI director as
special counsel to investigate possible collusion between
President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign team and Russia.
The appointment of a special counsel follows Trump's
dismissal of James Comey, his FBI director who was investigating
Russia's role in the U.S. election.
Media then reported that Trump may have interfered with a
federal investigation, a serious allegation that could even lead
to his impeachment if verified.
"Political instability in the United States is shaking
markets. You would put a brake on investments to the U.S. when
you see those headlines," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch
Manager of State Street Bank.
The dollar index reached its lowest level since early
November, having shed 2.2 percent in the past four sessions.
It last stood at 97.42, having given up all the gains it had
made following the U.S. election in November.
Although Trump's surprise election victory had initially
sparked buying in the dollar and U.S. assets on hopes for his
tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans, such "Trump trades"
has been wound back.
Indeed, the index has fallen 5.8 percent from its 14-year
high marked 103.82 set on Jan 3, despite widespread talk that
the U.S. currency should be supported by the prospect of higher
U.S. interest rates.
The Federal Reserve raised rates in March and its officials
have said there could be two or three more rate hikes this year.
Yet, U.S. political turmoil and softer-than-expected U.S.
economic data in the past week, such as retail sales, consumer
inflation and housing starts, is leading market players to
discount the chance of more rate hikes.
Fed Fund futures are now pricing in only about 60
percent chance of a rate hike by June, compared to around 90
percent earlier this month, and are no longer pricing in a 100
percent of one hike even by December.
Against that backdrop, the dollar dropped 2.09 percent
against the yen on Wednesday, its biggest fall since July 29
last year.
It fell to a three-week low of 110.53 yen on Thursday before
bouncing back a tad to 111.09 yen, up 0.3 percent from
late U.S. levels, on Japanese bargain-hunting.
The yen showed limited response to data that showed Japan's
GDP grew an annualised 2.2 percent in the first three months of
this year, beating economists' forecast of 1.7 percent rise.
"Although the headline GDP was stronger than expected, the
GDP deflator was deeper into negative, pointing to persistent
deflationary pressure," said Minori Uchida, chief currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro hit a six-month high of $1.1174 and last
stood at $1.1161.
The Swiss franc hit a six-month high of 0.9774 to the
dollar on Wednesday before easing back to 0.9789.
Against the euro, to which the Swiss currency is closely
tied, the franc firmed to 1.09270 franc per euro from
last week's eight-month low of 1.0987.
(Reportijg by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)