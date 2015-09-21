* Dollar well above Friday's post-Fed decision low
* Net long dollar positions at more than one-year low
* ECB policymakers keep doors open for action
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 21 The dollar recovered ground
against the yen and euro on Monday as investors weighed if major
central banks like the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan may ease policy after the Federal Reserve delayed a hike
in interest rates.
Traders said demand for dollars before the quarter-end by
investors seeking to rebalance their bond and stocks portfolios
was also underpinning the greenback.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
traded at 95.204, well above Friday's low of 94.063, its
lowest since Aug. 26. The dollar was 0.1 percent higher at
120.10 yen, recovering from Friday's low of 119.045 yen.
The euro was flat at $1.1300, well below Friday's
peak of $1.1460, failing to get much impetus from decisive
election results in Greece. Not helping the euro, the European
Central Bank's chief economist, Peter Praet, reiterated the
bank's readiness to modify its trillion-euro bond-buying
programme should economic turbulence merit action, according to
an interview in a Swiss newspaper.
Praet's comments came after ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure on Friday said monetary policy is on diverging
paths in the euro zone and the United States.
"It looks like the ECB is preparing for the quantitative
easing programme to continue well beyond next September and that
is not positive for euro/dollar," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura, London. "There is a clear divergence
between ECB thinking and the Fed."
Highlighting that divergence were comments from San
Francisco Fed President John Williams, who said on Saturday a
U.S. rate hike this year is still likely given the decision to
stand pat was a "close call".
Still, there is uncertainty over when the Fed will actually
start to raise rates, after the central bank kept them unchanged
last week while acknowledging worries about the global economy,
financial market volatility and subdued inflation.
But given the possibility that the Bank of Japan and the ECB
may eventually step up their monetary stimulus, traders will be
reluctant to sell the dollar too aggressively, said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp in Singapore.
"At the same time, it is hard to buy the dollar, since the
timing of the Fed's rate hike has been pushed back," he said.
Some traders said the dollar's recovery from Friday's lows
was more about position adjustment than a return of a bull run.
Speculators cut bullish bets on the U.S. dollar last week to
their lowest level since late July last year, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)