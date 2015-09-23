* China Sept flash factory PMI hits 6-1/2-year low
* Aussie falls as much as 0.9 pct
* Yen flat after strong Asian session
* Euro looking resilient ahead of ECB chief's testimony
(New throughout)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 23 The Australian and New Zealand
dollars sank on Wednesday after a business survey dealt another
blow to investors' already fragile confidence in China, the
chief driver of global sentiment in the past month.
The euro was flat after French and German surveys of
purchasing manager sentiment were respectively slightly better
and slightly worse than expected, ahead of European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi's appearance in the European Parliament from
1300 GMT.
The euro, yen and dollar have struggled for direction
through more than a month of China-driven volatility on equity
markets, in which another weak survey of purchasing managers on
Wednesday was the latest blow.
The bulk of the action in foreign exchange markets has come
on commodity-linked currencies like the Aussie, kiwi and
Canadian dollars, which are most sensitive to concerns over
Chinese demand for commodities, and global growth.
"Still the focus is on increasing concerns over slowing
growth in a number of emerging economies, chiefly China. And
within the G10 currencies, the Aussie and New Zealand dollars
are the proxies for that," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ in London.
"The majors are still fairly trendless."
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for
China plays, fell 0.7 percent to $0.7038, pulling
further away from a near four-week high of $0.7280 set on
Friday.
Elsewhere the currency market's response to the Chinese data
and more sales of stocks in Europe and Asia was a mixed bag.
A number of major banks have returned to their mantra of
calling for a weaker euro in the past week, arguing that the
European Central Bank is now close to announcing an extension of
its quantitative easing programme beyond next September.
Against that has been a tendency among investors to buy the
euro when stock markets are falling, although dealers said that
correlation had failed on Tuesday on the back of sales of euros
by some Asian central banks.
Complicating the picture is the change in market pricing for
a first interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve, which for
some has retreated into next year. That leaves the picture on
the dollar mixed, too.
"I think FX is positioned for additional signals from the
ECB, that trade has been put on this week," said Stephen Gallo,
head of European FX Strategy with BMO in London.
"Risk appetite is fragile though, and the euro remains
negatively correlated with risk appetite - that probably
explains some of the euro's resilience this morning."
The euro gained as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar in
morning trade, but by 0806 GMT, it was roughly flat at $1.1123.
The yen was also flat against the dollar at 120.21 yen
.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)