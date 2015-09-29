* Dollar back below 120 yen on risk aversion
* Commodity currencies hurt on worries about Glencore
* Mixed messages on likely timing of Fed hike no help for
dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 29 The yen and the Swiss franc were
the main winners on Tuesday as risk aversion swept global
markets, underpinning flows into currencies traditionally sought
in times of financial uncertainty.
Commodity-linked currencies were hard hit, with the
Australian dollar trading near recent 6-1/2 year lows,
hurt by a tumble in base metals and oil prices. The Norwegian
crown and the Canadian dollar also struggled.
Shares in mining and trading giant Glencore
recovered slightly in early European trade after a 30 percent
drop on Monday, while a Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy,
the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw material prices
are triggering a sector-wide crisis and forcing investors to cut
back on leveraged positions in riskier assets.
Deepening concerns about the health of the global economy, a
sharp drop in stock markets and mixed messages from Federal
Reserve officials led to a drop in front-end U.S. yields
, and dragged the dollar lower against a basket of
major currencies.
The yen was 0.4 percent higher, trading at 119.43 yen per
dollar, while the Swiss franc was up 0.4 percent at
0.9699 francs. The euro slipped against both the yen and
the franc but outperformed the dollar, rising 0.2 percent
on the day to trade at $1.1260.
"The market thinks the latest bout of risk aversion will
drive the Fed to postpone a rate hike," said Niels Christensen,
FX strategist at Nordea. "That is weighing on the dollar, while
the yen, the franc and the euro are all trading higher."
Many investors had been expecting the Fed to start raising
rates by the end of this year, but latest comments from senior
officials have clouded the outlook for a lift-off.
William Dudley, head of the New York Fed, and John Williams,
head of the San Francisco Fed, both signalled support for a hike
this year but Charles Evans, head of the Chicago Fed, called for
rates to stay near zero until mid-2016.
The Fed remains on course to pull the trigger and when it
finally does deliver its first hike since 2006, analysts say the
focus will shift to how quickly it will normalise policy.
"If Fed lift-off is imminent, there is scope for short-term
volatility, and this Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll data
presents some event risk, especially if it is seen to rule out,
or confirm, an October hike," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.
"While we wouldn't discount this, the reality for markets is
that it is more the pace than the specific timing of hikes that
matters, with a gradualist Fed expected to cap upward pressure
on Treasury yields."
