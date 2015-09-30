(Recasts, adds details)
* Subdued price pressures keeps pressure on ECB
* Dollar back near 120.00 yen, off low around 119.24
* Yellen to make remarks at conference at 1900 GMT
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell across the board
early on Wednesday as investors focused on the prospect of a
negative euro zone inflation reading that would boost
expectations of further asset purchases by the European Central
Bank.
Traders say that while the ECB is more focused on inflation
expectations and inclined to look through temporary falls in the
headline rate, a negative shock would reinforce some key
policymakers' fears about tightening financial conditions caused
by the firmer euro.
Euro zone flash inflation for September is due at 0900 GMT
and is expected to show annual inflation fell to zero from 0.1
percent in August, still far below the ECB's target of around 2
percent for inflation. Both German and Spanish inflation data
fell short of expectations on Tuesday.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1215, and was down
against the British pound and the yen,
hurt in part by weak German retail sales for August.
For the quarter, though, it has eked out gains against the
dollar, mainly because investors have unwound euro-funded carry
trades in riskier assets and emerging currencies.
"The market is expecting a weak euro zone inflation reading,
especially after yesterday's German data," said Alvin Tan,
currency strategist at Societe Generale. "A negative number will
undoubtedly put pressure on the ECB to ease further."
Meanwhile, demand for the safe-haven yen waned as global
stocks steadied from a rout and some semblance of calm returned
to markets, although traders said month-end and quarter-end
flows meant volatility is likely to remain a feature.
The dollar fetched 120 yen, up 0.2 percent on the
day, having turned around from a low of 119.24. The yen showed
limited reaction to data showing Japan's industrial output fell
unexpectedly in August.
The yen has been a winner this quarter with investors
unsettled by worries about slower Chinese economic growth, the
health of the global economy and uncertainty over the timing of
a hike in U.S. interest rates. A meltdown in Glencore
shares on Monday highlighted jittery nerves, although shares in
the Swiss-based trader and miner managed a rebound on Tuesday.
Traders said U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday could help
strengthen, or weaken, the case for a 2015 lift-off and set the
tone for the dollar.
The market will also be keeping an eye on Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, who is due to give welcome remarks at a conference at
1900 GMT on Wednesday, though no Q&A session is planned.
"If she wants to clarify anything, post this bout of
risk-aversion, then she may tweak the message from last
(Thursday)," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at
National Australia Bank.
On Thursday, a week after the Fed delayed a long-anticipated
rate hike because of recent turmoil in financial markets, Yellen
said she still expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising
interest rates later this year.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Catherine
Evans)