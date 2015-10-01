(Updates prices)
* Yen and euro start October weaker after good Q3
* China PMI surveys slightly better than some expected
* Euro zone inflation report keeps pressure on euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 1 The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc
came under pressure on Thursday, along with the low-yielding
euro, as global stock markets edged higher after their worst
quarterly performance in four years.
The euro was also hit by expectations the European Central
Bank will expand quantitative easing after a subdued euro zone
inflation report. The Bank of Japan's tankan corporate sentiment
survey sent mixed signals, weighing on the yen.
The euro was down 0.25 percent at $1.1150, while the
dollar was buying 120.15 yen, up about 0.2 percent from
late U.S. trading. The dollar was also 0.5 percent higher
against the Swiss franc at 0.9780 francs.
Both the yen and the euro performed well last quarter, after
investors cut risky carry trades funded in both currencies when
China devalued its currency and triggered worries about global
growth, dragging down stocks and commodities.
Data from China on Thursday showed the world's second-
largest economy was still on shaky ground but doing better than
some had forecast. European stock markets were 1 percent higher,
following on from Asian markets, with traders hoping for more
stimulus from China.
The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 47.2 in September, from 47.3 in
August, but the figure was slightly better than a preliminary
reading of 47.0 although still its lowest since March 2009.
China's official PMI, released separately, inched up to 49.8
in September from 49.7 in August, though it still showed a
contraction in activity for the second month.
"The Chinese data was just slightly better and this is
lending some confidence to investors," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "Having said
that, euro/dollar is still stuck within familiar ranges."
Markets focused on the China surveys after the U.S. Federal
Reserve left interest rates unchanged last month, citing worries
about the global economy, particularly China.
"The big picture is still that the outlook for the global
economy remains very subdued, mainly due to weak Chinese
growth," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed confidence at big
Japanese manufacturers worsened, leading some to bet that the
central bank could take further stimulus steps. But
service-sector sentiment improved for the fourth straight
quarter, reaching its highest level in more than two decades.
Investors still expect the monetary policies of the BoJ and
the ECB will diverge from that of the Federal Reserve as U.S.
employment improves. In the medium term, that should help the
dollar.
Economists expect Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report to
show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according
to a Reuters poll.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite, editing by Larry King
and Susan Fenton)