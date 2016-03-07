* Euro weakens before Thursday's European Central Bank
decision
* Canadian, New Zealand dollars both lower before policy
meetings
* Struggle for direction after mixed messages from U.S. data
* Yen broadly higher
(Recasts after start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 7 The euro dipped almost half a
percent at the start of the run-in to a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday widely expected to ease monetary policy
further to help shore up still shaky euro zone growth.
The bank is expected to push interest rates further into
negative territory and make some kind of adjustment to its bond
buying programme, but after the bank disappointed many in
markets in December, traders are loathe to bet heavily against
the euro.
Positioning data on Friday showed the first rise in dollar
"longs" - or bets it will rise - since mid-January, but mixed
messages in Friday's U.S. labour report and other data have
largely halted further progress.
"I think there is still a higher likelihood that they
overdeliver and the euro goes down to around $1.08, maybe the
high $1.07s," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currencies
research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But for traders it is still tricky. Clearly there will be a
much bigger move if they do not deliver."
The euro traded 0.5 percent lower at $1.0954 in early
trade in Europe. It fell 0.7 percent against the yen to 124.47
yen.
The Canadian and New Zealand dollars, also the
subject of central bank meetings this week, were also both
weaker, but losses against the yen kept the gain in the
overall U.S. dollar index at just 0.25 percent.
The greenback had initially gained on Friday in a knee-jerk
reaction to an upbeat nonfarm payrolls report which showed
solid job growth of 242,000.
But it went into reverse as markets appeared to latch onto a
disappointing fall in hourly earnings. While the robust payrolls
report raised prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates this year, the decline in earnings helped temper such
hopes.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 113.61 yen after
rising briefly to 114.25 on Friday following the employment
report release, just over 2 yen above last month's 16-month low
below 111 yen.
"The dollar did not gain much against the yen on the
non-farm jobs report mainly due to the tepid response by
equities. The currency pair continues to be driven mainly by
risk sentiment," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
Those gains for the yen point to the bigger issues around
the ECB's moves: negative rates, so far, have largely failed to
substantially weaken the yen or the Swiss franc.
"If all central banks are taking care of weakening their
currencies, it is difficult to establish a new trend," said
Commerz's Leuchtmann. "You see a general situation where the
dollar is rising again and every move higher weakens the case
for whatever minimal chance of a rate rise the market is pricing
in. Right at the moment we are a little bit stuck."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Andrew Heavens)