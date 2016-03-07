* Euro weakens before Thursday's European Central Bank
decision
* Canadian, New Zealand dollars both lower before policy
meetings
* Struggle for direction after mixed messages from U.S. data
* Yen broadly higher
(Recasts after start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 7 The euro fell by around half a
percent at the start of the run-in to a European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday widely expected to ease monetary policy
further to help shore up still shaky euro zone growth.
The ECB is expected to push interest rates further into
negative territory and make some kind of adjustment to its bond
buying programme, but after the bank disappointed many in
markets in December, traders are loathe to bet more heavily
against the single currency.
Positioning data on Friday showed the first rise in dollar
"longs" - or bets it will rise - since mid-January, but mixed
messages in Friday's U.S. labour report and other data have
largely halted further progress at around $1.0950.
Traders also said there had been a handful of big orders -
possibly from corporate buyers - that had artificially lifted
the euro on Friday. Against that, Monday's fall only took it
some of the way back towards last week's low of $1.0825.
"I think there is still a higher likelihood that they
overdeliver and the euro goes down to around $1.08, maybe the
high $1.07s," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currencies
research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But for traders it is still tricky. Clearly there will be a
much bigger move if they do not deliver."
The euro traded 0.5 percent lower on the day at
$1.0957 at around midday in Europe. It fell 0.7 percent against
the yen to 124.38 yen.
The Canadian and New Zealand dollars, also the
subject of central bank meetings this week, were also both
weaker, but losses against the yen kept the gain in the
overall U.S. dollar index at just 0.25 percent.
The Australian dollar gained solidly against the kiwi on the
back of improvement in prices for iron ore, one of Australia's
main exports. Dealers said that dynamic had supported the
sharper 1 percent fall in the kiwi.
Nerves around Thursday's ECB meeting centre around the
variety of signals President Mario Draghi can send in a
post-statement news conference.
"At about 11.5 basis points, the market looks marginally
overpriced for the move in rates but all the big turbo stuff is
likely to come in the press conference," said Richard Benson,
head of portfolio investment with currency managers Millennium
in London.
"Its quite hard to know how to trade any tweak in the
language or changes to the duration of assets, or capital keys.
That, and the fact that a lot of the speculative community were
blown out on Friday, may keep people more on the sidelines than
they were in December."
Options traders said pricing pointed to implied overnight
volatility around Thursday's meeting of around 35 percent,
requiring a more than 1.5 cent move in the euro to break even
. Big ECB meetings in the past year have generated up
to several full cents of moves.
With stock markets - and European banking shares in
particular - looking shakier after a third straight week of
gains, the yen again benefitted from its perceived status as the
safest haven from global financial jitters.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 113.59 yen after
rising briefly to 114.25 on Friday following the employment
report release, just over 2 yen above last month's 16-month low
below 111 yen.
