By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 7 The euro fell on Monday on
bets of stimulus from the European Central Bank meeting later
this week to support fragile euro zone growth, while the dollar
firmed following a solid payrolls report last week.
Most commodity currencies were little changed amid recent
gains in oil and industrial metal prices and following assurance
from China this weekend the world's second-largest economy isn't
heading for a hard landing.
"There is a lot of expectations with what the ECB would do,"
said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate
Bank in New York.
The ECB is expected on Thursday to push interest rates
further into negative territory and make some kind of adjustment
to its 1.1 trillion euro bond-purchase program, but after the
bank disappointed many in markets in December, traders were
loath to bet more heavily against the single currency.
The euro was 0.5 percent lower at $1.0950 and down
0.7 percent at 124.34 yen.
The greenback rose on the euro weakness as well as traders'
reassessment of Friday's jobs report that showed
stronger-than-forecast hiring in February and a surprise dip in
average hourly earnings.
The dollar had slipped on Friday as some investors focused
on the disappointing wage aspect of the report, but it has since
rebounded on the view of a diminished likelihood of a U.S.
recession in the coming months.
"The U.S. economy is doing relatively well. The dollar will
likely hang on to its gains right now," Mizuho's Harajli said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.3 percent at 97.639.
But the dollar slipped against the yen, last down 0.1
percent at 113.60 yen.
Meanwhile, most commodity currencies were flat to marginally
lower against the dollar even as spot iron ore prices surged
nearly 20 percent to over eight-month highs partly on bets on
stronger Chinese demand.
Oil futures reached three-month highs on hopes of reduced
supply in the face soft global demand.
The New Zealand dollar fell 0.4 percent at $0.6793,
while the Canadian dollar was flat at C$1.3316.
Canada and New Zealand's central banks will hold policy
meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The Australian dollar fell as much as 0.4 percent
during European trading before turning higher in its U.S.
session. It was last up 0.2 percent at US$0.7458.
