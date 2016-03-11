* Euro pulls back after hitting 3-week high vs dollar
* Market debates whether central banks running out of ammo
* Focus shifts to Bank of Japan next week, yen dips
(Adds more quotes, Citi flow report)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 11 The euro fell back on Friday
after a shocking series of moves generated by Thursday's
European Central Bank meeting ended with its biggest gain in a
month, undermining the case of those still calling for a fall to
parity with the dollar.
The ECB took bold easing steps, including an expansion in
asset buying and a deeper cut to already negative deposit rates
that added up to far more than the market had expected and that
should have weakened the euro.
But President Mario Draghi's comment that he expected the
bank might not have to cut rates further fed concerns that
officials in Europe and Japan are running out of ideas on how to
weaken their currencies and raise inflation.
After a surge to more than $1.12 on Thursday, the euro eased
almost 1 percent to $1.1085 in morning trade in Europe.
"A few months ago, if you had expected such measures were
going to be deployed, you would have thought the euro would fall
3 percent," said Gian Marco Salcioli, head of FX sales at
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI in Milan.
"Going forward, this is not risk positive, and it is
probably euro supportive but we need to see the price action of
the next few days."
The 4-cent spread between the euro's highs and lows on
Thursday equalled any of the euro's most volatile days over the
past five years and were similar to moves after two of the past
year's key ECB meetings - in December and last March.
After Japan's failure to cap the yen with a move to negative
interest rates last month, the euro's gain weakens the argument
made by many banks over the past year that higher U.S. interest
rates will steadily strengthen the dollar against the euro and
yen.
But there were still some notes of caution from many in the
market on Friday. Richard Cochinos, an analyst with the market's
biggest banking player, Citi, said its numbers showed that hedge
funds had sold the euro on Thursday and longer-term "real money"
institutional investors had been flat on the day.
"Major players sat on the sidelines, both leading up to the
ECB announcement and post and this may be a good place to be
right at the moment," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate FX
sales at Western Union in London.
"It is the oil move that has created most of today's
opportunities."
A more than 2 percent rise in U.S. and Brent crude boosted
both stock markets and a range of higher-yielding currencies
including the Canadian and Australian dollars and
Norwegian crown at the expense of the euro.
The dollar index, having fallen sharply on the euro's
broad strength, recovered around half a percent from a one-month
low of 95.939 hit in U.S. trading.
The focus will now shift to a March 14-15 Bank of Japan
policy meeting. The BOJ is widely expected to stand pat on
monetary policy after adopting negative rates in January, but
some speculate it could lower rates further.
"I don't think the BOJ will ease next week. That said, the
ECB's easing was a full spectrum one, and the market will
approach the BOJ meeting thinking anything could be possible,"
said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"As for the ECB's easing, it is after all a 'risk on'
factor. Its effects could be felt gradually and curb yen
strength."
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 113.74 yen, having
dipped to 112.75 in Asian time. It is still within striking
distance of a 16-month low below 111 yen hit last month in
response to concerns over banks and the pace of global growth.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)