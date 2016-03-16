* Dollar index rises as markets await Fed review
* BOJ's Kuroda says deeper negative rates possible
* Sterling at 2-week low on "Brexit" concerns, UK budget
eyed
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 16 The dollar climbed against a
basket of currencies and was up nearly 0.5 percent against the
yen on Wednesday, as investors positioned for fresh guidance
from the Federal Reserve on when interest rates are likely to
rise.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 96.916, pulling
further away from one-month low of 95.938 set last Friday. It
was higher against the yen at 113.70 while the euro was 0.3
percent lower at $1.10775.
No policy action is expected from the Fed, but the market
will be sensitive to any guidance on when it might deliver its
next hike in interest rates. Any signal that there is more than
one hike in store this year will be positive for the greenback.
Conversely, anything dovish could keep the dollar pinned down.
Interest rate futures are pricing in about a 50 percent
chance of quarter point hike in June. The focus will also be on
the Fed's forecasts for future rises, or dot plot, which is
still mapping for four rate hikes until December.
"I am expecting them to be slightly more hawkish, given
calmer stock markets, higher oil prices and a recent tick up in
inflation in the U.S.," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea. "They should signal a rate hike in June
and that should see the dollar edge up."
Traders said the dollar was also being boosted against the
yen by comments from the Bank of Japan chief and better risk
appetite, with European stock markets opening higher.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that there is
room to slash interest rates to around minus 0.5 percent,
countering growing suspicion that public criticism over
January's decision to adopt negative rates would prevent him
from pursuing the policy.
On Tuesday, the BOJ skipped a chance to expand its massive
asset-buying programme even as it offered a bleaker view of the
economy. Some traders said the combination cast a shadow on risk
sentiment, which perversely bolstered demand for the safe-haven
yen.
Speculation is also rising that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
may delay a planned tax hike next year, as he organises a series
of meetings with noted economists who advocate fiscal spending.
Meanwhile, sterling fell to a two-week low of $1.4085
, retreating from Friday's one-month high of $1.4437,
driven by a poll that showed Britain could leave the European
Union in a June referendum.
Investors await a jobs and wages report at 0930 GMT and then
the UK budget from Chancellor George Osborne at around mid-day.
He is widely expected to announce further public spending cuts
as the economy slows.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that aggressive
fiscal tightening could impact sterling.
"It would impose more pro-cyclical fiscal constraints,
weakening the already sluggish economy further, and it would
darken the referendum outlook," they said.
