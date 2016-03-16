(Updates prices)
* Dollar index rises as markets await Fed review
* BoJ's Kuroda says deeper negative rates possible
* Pound at two-week low on "Brexit" concern, UK budget
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 16 The dollar climbed against a
basket of currencies and rose against the yen on Wednesday, as
investors positioned for fresh guidance from the Federal Reserve
on when U.S. interest rates are likely to rise.
The dollar index rose 0.25 percent to 96.874, pulling
further away from one-month low of 95.938 set last Friday. It
was 0.3 percent higher against the yen at 113.55. The euro was
0.2 percent lower at $1.10855.
No policy action is expected from the Fed, but the market
will be sensitive to any guidance on its next change in interest
rates. Any signal that more than one increase is in store this
year will help the dollar. Anything dovish could keep the dollar
pinned down.
Interest rate futures are pricing in about a 50 percent
chance of a quarter-point increase in June. The focus will also
be on the Fed's forecasts for future rises, which is still
pointing to four rate hikes until December.
"I am expecting them to be slightly more hawkish, given
calmer stock markets, higher oil prices and a recent tick up in
inflation in the U.S.," said Niels Christensen, a currency
strategist at Nordea. "They should signal a rate hike in June
and that should see the dollar edge up."
Traders said the dollar was also being boosted against the
yen by comments from the Bank of Japan chief and by better risk
appetite, with European stock markets trading higher.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the bank has
room to cut rates to around minus 0.5 percent from the current
minus 0.1 percent. Suspicion had been growing that criticism of
January's decision to adopt negative rates would stop him from
pursuing the policy.
On Tuesday, the BOJ skipped a chance to expand its massive
asset-buying programme but offered a bleaker view of the
economy. Some traders said the combination cast a shadow on risk
sentiment, which bolstered demand for the safe-haven yen
.
Speculation is also rising that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
may delay a planned tax increase next year, as he organises a
series of meetings with noted economists who advocate fiscal
spending.
Sterling fell to a two-week low of $1.4085,
retreating from Friday's one-month high of $1.4437, after a poll
showed Britain might vote to leave the European Union in a June
referendum.
A better-than-expected wages report had little impact, with
investors awaiting the UK budget from Chancellor George Osborne
around mid-day. He is widely expected to announce further public
spending cuts as the economy slows.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that aggressive
fiscal tightening could hit sterling.
"It would impose more pro-cyclical fiscal constraints,
weakening the already sluggish economy further, and it would
darken the referendum outlook," they said.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Larry King)