(New throughout after start of European trade)
* Pro-Brexit minister's resignation hurts pound
* Yen broadly firmer, dollar index inches higher
* All eyes on Federal Reserve speakers
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 21 Sterling was the biggest mover
among major currencies on Monday, sinking more than half a
percent on concerns a split in the ruling Conservative Party
over Europe and last week's budget was deepening ahead of June's
Brexit referendum.
With stock markets a touch lower, investors' traditional
safe haven of choice, the yen, gained ground against the dollar,
euro and commodity-linked currencies like the Australian and New
Zealand dollars.
On sterling, there was concern that the row after "Brexit"
supporter Iain Duncan Smith's resignation from the cabinet
showed Prime Minister David Cameron may struggle to hold the
bulk of the party together in favour of an "In" vote in June.
Smith's criticisms of "unfair" cuts in welfare -- unusual in
recent history on the British right -- have also cast doubt over
whether last week's 2016 budget will not have to be rethought.
"Sterling does not normally react strongly to UK politics so
this is probably due to Brexit," said Richard Benson, head of
portfolio investment at currency managers Millennium Global in
London.
"The referendum is just making people focus on issues like
this a lot more. It is down in response this morning."
The pound fell 0.6 percent to $1.4392 in early trade in
London. It also lost around 0.5 percent to 78.20 pence
per euro.
Dealers said a week shortened to four days by the Good
Friday holiday was likely to be focussed on guidance from
individual Federal Reserve policymakers after the U.S. central
bank just about left open the door to a June rise in interest
rates.
Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart speaks later on Monday.
Speaking in Paris, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President
Jeffrey Lacker said the fall in markets' expectations for
inflation had given him "some pause" but that he saw nothing
wrong in U.S. interest rates diverging from those of other major
central banks.
Citi head of global currency strategy Steven Englander said
the message from officials this week would be crucial after a
rough week for dollar bulls.
"Now consider the possibility that the Fed sends a signal
that they do not think their concerns about global growth can be
allayed until well into H2," said
"(That would) smoke June as a possibility. If June is on
then the divergence trade can come roaring back. If June is off,
hello $1.20 per euro."
The dollar index was up just over 0.1 percent at
95.237. It fell 0.2 percent to 111.395 yen but was 0.2 percent
stronger against the euro at $1.1251.