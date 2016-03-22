(Repeats to fix technical glitch)
* Yen and Swiss franc hit highs, euro weakens
* Two Fed officials advocate U.S. rate hike in H1
* Dollar index extends rebound from five-month trough
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 22 The yen and the Swiss franc
rose while the euro fell on Tuesday after explosions rocked
Brussels and spurred inflows into traditional safe-haven
currencies and assets.
European shares were in the red while airline
stocks fell sharply, souring overall sentiment towards
high-yielding and riskier assets after two explosions tore
through Brussels airport, killing 13 people in what Belgian
public broadcaster VRT called a suicide attack.
"The news is having impact on sentiment," said Yujiro Goto,
currency strategist at Nomura. "Safe-haven currencies are being
supported on the headlines."
The yen rose to a 12-day high against the euro,
rising almost 1 percent at one point. The yen also rose to a
day's high of 111.38 yen per dollar, having traded lower
before the start of the European trading session.
The Swiss franc climbed to a two-week high of 1.0879 franc
per euro. Both currencies are much sought after during
times of turmoil in financial markets and uncertainty in the
global economy.
Against the dollar, the euro was lower at $1.12,
after having recoiled from Thursday's one-month high of $1.1342,
with investors ignoring the German IFO survey and euro zone
purchasing managers' surveys on the back of the explosions in
Brussels.
The euro's losses saw the dollar index extend its rebound
from a five-month low as two Federal Reserve officials supported
the an interest rate hike in coming months.
The dollar index last traded at 95.643, pulling
further away from a five-month trough of 94.578 set on Friday.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said there was
sufficient economic momentum to justify a further rate hike
"possibly as early as the meeting scheduled for end of April".
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
told Market News International that April or June would be
"potential times for a rate hike".
Their comments came a week after the Fed kept rates
unchanged and cut in half the number of projected hikes to a
mere two this year - a move seen by many as dovish.
While dollar bulls were heartened by the latest comments,
the reaction in fed funds futures <0#FF:> was muted as some
investors held back before speeches by more dovish Fed officials
including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.
"There are people out there who had thought the dollar could
fall below 110 yen and are now being forced to cover their short
positions," said Masatoshi Omata, senior client manager of
market trading at Resona Bank.
