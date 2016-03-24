* Dollar index notches up fifth straight day of gains
* U.S. durable goods, jobless claims data awaited for
further cues
* Blasts in Belgium and Brexit concerns weigh on euro and
pound
* Sharp drop in crude oil puts Aussie and loonie on
defensive
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 24 The dollar climbed for a fifth
consecutive day against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday, putting it on track for its best run of gains in
almost a year, as investors moved to price in the possibility of
two U.S. rate hikes this year.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard was on Wednesday just
the latest Federal Reserve official to suggest that a rate hike
could come as soon as next month, following similarly hawkish
comments from other U.S. policymakers earlier in the week.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday he
would prefer at least three hikes before year-end.
Although the Fed's so-called dots, which reflect the
interest rate forecasts of the central bank's policymakers,
currently show interest rates should increase twice this year,
investors had until the start of the week only been expecting
one hike. But they have now started pricing in a second.
The greenback hit an eight-day high of 96.364 against
a basket of major currencies on Thursday, with its fifth day of
gains giving the dollar its best run since early April 2015. It
has gained around 1.3 percent so far this week, its second-best
performance in four months.
"Some of the Fed governors have been ... giving a little bit
more of a hawkish stance than the market was prepared for, and
so we're adjusting ever so slightly," said HSBC's head of
currency research, David Bloom, in London.
"Plus some of the carry currencies had a blistering run and
you always get a pause," he added, referring to higher-yielding
currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars
which had rallied since the start of the year but have
fallen alongside crude oil prices in the past week.
Societe Generale strategist Alvin Tan, in London, added that
gains against sterling, which has fallen this week as the odds
of a British exit from the EU have narrowed, had also boosted
the dollar.
U.S. data due at 1230 GMT, including durable goods orders
and jobless claims data, could back up this week's relatively
optimistic views on the economy from Fed officials.
The euro hit an eight-day low of $1.1144, having lost
0.9 percent so far this week, with attacks in Brussels on
Tuesday bruising sentiment.
"The euro may be slow to shrug off the impact of the terror
attack, given potential for investors to price in a higher
political risk premium associated with the ongoing drift towards
the wings and away from centrist parties," wrote Todd Elmer,
Citi's Asian head of G10 FX strategy.
The blasts in Belgium were seen as exacerbating the
possibility of Britain leaving the European Union, further
undermining the euro, as well as the pound.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)