* Dollar index rises towards 12-day high
* Yellen eyed after hawkish comments from Fed officials
* Yen underperforms amid prospects for more stimulus
(Recasts, adds details and quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 29 The U.S. dollar rose against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday, as European investors returned
from an Easter break, with the focus on a speech by Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen who could lay the ground for interest
rates hikes later this year.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 96.152 after
slipping on Monday from 96.399, its highest since March 16. The
euro was lower at $1.1180 while the yen was also 0.2
percent down at 113.67 yen per dollar.
The outlook on the dollar - which turned firmer last week in
large part due to a series of hawkish comments from Fed
officials - will depend on what Yellen says at a speech to the
Economic Club of New York. She is due to speak on the economic
outlook and monetary policy at 1620 GMT on Tuesday.
"After the optimistic comments we had from other Fed
officials in the recent past, we expect Yellen to be more
balanced compared to a very dovish Fed statement," said Yujiro
Gato, currency strategist at Nomura. "Clearly that will be a
driver for the dollar today."
The dollar had come under pressure in thin trading
conditions on Monday after soft U.S. consumer spending prompted
economists to cut first-quarter gross domestic product growth
estimates.
Also, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model on
Monday showed the U.S. economy growing at below an annualised 1
percent in the first quarter, down from 1.4 percent in the
fourth quarter.
And while the soft data dimmed prospects for an imminent
hike in U.S. rates, which some Federal Reserve officials last
week said could be as early as next month if the economy
maintained its momentum, the consensus is the U.S. economy is
still growing at a steady pace and a hike is likely in June.
The yen, on the other hand, underperformed.
Traders said speculation of more monetary stimulus and talk
that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay an unpopular
sales tax hike and call a snap election appeared to be keeping
the yen under pressure.
"While the market may have mostly priced in the prospect of
the sales tax hike delay, it remains wary of fresh stimulus
talk. Friday's BOJ tankan bears watching as weak results could
fuel hopes for more stimulus," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Japan's
quarterly tankan business sentiment survey to show a
deterioration in business sentiment due to a stronger yen and
concerns over the global economy.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Mark
Potter)