* Dollar under broad pressure as markets scale back Fed
hikes
* Yellen highlights external risks, stresses caution
* Commodity currencies gain as oil prices rise
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 30 The dollar fell broadly on
Wednesday and with just one more day left in March headed for
its worst quarter in five years against a basket of currencies,
as investors wound back their expectations for U.S. interest
rate rises in 2016.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, currencies that are
closely correlated with commodity prices, both soared to
nine-month highs as oil prices - which are
U.S. dollar-denominated - rose and became cheaper for holders of
other currencies.
The greenback had hit a two-week high against a basket of
major currencies at the start of the week, boosted by a
series of hawkish comments from Fed officials that gave
investors the impression that U.S. interest rates could increase
twice this year, with the first hike coming as soon as April.
But Fed Chair Janet Yellen poured cold water on those
expectations on Tuesday, stressing the need to be cautious in
raising rates and highlighting external risks including low oil
prices and slower growth abroad.
That sent the dollar index down by 0.8 percent on Tuesday -
its biggest one-day fall in two weeks. On Wednesday the index
was another 0.3 percent weaker, and for the quarter was on track
for an almost 4 percent fall.
"She (Yellen) seemed very biased towards the dovish side and
the market is taking that as a signal that the Fed is maybe
trying to engineer a weaker currency or a more buoyant financial
market, or possibly both," Altana Hard Currency Fund manager Ian
Gunner said in London.
"It's going to breed a lot of speculation that there is some
disagreement on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), which
is going to make the minutes next Wednesday quite interesting."
The greenback dipped around half a percent to a nine-day low
of 112.135 yen, even as dismal Japanese data heightened
speculation that Japan will need to muster more stimulus to
avert another recession. Factory output fell 6.2 percent last
month from the previous month, the biggest tumble since
2011.
The dollar also lost ground on the euro, which hit an
almost-two-week high of $1.1333.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> now have barely a quarter-point
hike priced in for this year.
"I think the market is very confused about what it's
supposed to think," said RBC Capital Markets' head of currency
strategy in London Adam Cole, adding that the dollar should not
fall much further from these levels.
The New Zealand dollar was trading 1.5 percent higher on the
day at $0.6965, while the Aussie was up as much as 0.9 percent
at $0.7698.
"They're both counterparts to dollar weakness, in large
part, as you get the extra layer of leverage through commodity
prices being denominated in dollars," said Cole.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)