* Dollar index up 0.1 percent, off near five-month trough
* U.S. payrolls, average wage numbers in focus
* Month-end rebalancing flows dominate trading
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 31 A sell-off in the dollar that
took the currency to its lowest in seven weeks against the euro
took a pause on Thursday, although moves were muted with trading
dominated by month-end rebalancing flows.
These flows are caused by global portfolio managers
adjusting their existing currency hedges, with some banks taking
the view that these could weigh on the dollar.
The dollar index remained on track for its biggest
monthly fall since April 2015 and its largest quarterly loss in
five years, as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen continued to resonate, prompting investors and
speculators to trim favourable bets in the greenback.
The index was up 0.1 percent at 94.936, having come
within a whisker of a five-month trough of 94.578 set two weeks
ago. The dollar was flat against the yen at 112.25 yen,
while the euro was slightly lower at $1.1325, having hit
a peak of $1.1377.
The single currency was on track to post a quarterly gain of
around 4 percent.
"Things have settled down a bit after those comments from
Yellen, with the focus turning to the U.S. jobs data on Friday,"
said Nordea FX strategist Niels Christensen.
"More than the employment numbers, what will be important
are the average earnings, and if that misses expectations, then
we could see the dollar come under more pressure," Christensen
added. "Yellen has left the dollar vulnerable to the downside."
INFLATION SIGNS
U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to show the world's
largest economy added 205,000 jobs in March, with the jobless
rate steady at 4.9 percent. Average earnings, seen as signalling
inflation trends, are expected to rise 0.2 percent.
Despite signs of inflation picking up in the United States,
Yellen said on Tuesday the Fed will proceed cautiously in
raising rates and highlighted external risks such as slower
global growth.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Wednesday underscored
that caution, saying a "very shallow" series of rate hikes over
the next few years is appropriate to buffer the U.S. economy
from outside shocks and the risk of inflation slipping too low.
Citi analysts said the dovish message in Yellen's speech
along with month-end adjustment would keep the dollar under
pressure.
In the European session, the focus will be on euro zone
inflation data. While it is expected to show some signs of
improvement, traders are cautious about pushing the euro too
much higher, given the European Central Bank's
ultra-accommodative policy stance.
"It looks more like the euro is forming a triple top here. I
doubt it can rise above $1.14. We would need a stronger reason
to push the euro above those levels," said a trader at a
European bank in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by David
Holmes)