* Dollar hovers near 5-1/2-mth low vs basket of currencies
* Speculators slash dollar long positions
* Yen near 1-1/2-year high vs dollar
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 4 The dollar struggled to recover
on Monday after its worst week in two months, with Friday's
strong U.S. labour market report having failed to change the
market view that the Federal Reserve will only raise interest
rates once this year, if at all.
The greenback had climbed the week before last after several
Fed officials indicated investors could expect at least two
hikes this year. But Fed Chair Janet Yellen poured cold water on
those comments last week and urged caution on rate rises,
driving an almost 2 percent fall in the dollar and suggesting a
split in the Fed's rate-setting committee, the FOMC.
Minutes from the FOMC's March meeting are due to be released
on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was flat on Monday at
94.639, close to last week's 5-1/2-month low of 94.319.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report showed 215,000 jobs were
added last month and hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent. That gave
the greenback only a temporary boost, however, with investors
seeing strong data as insufficient to justify a rate-divergence
trade on the dollar without validation from the Fed.
"If the (FOMC minutes) offer any more dovish clues then the
market will take that as reasonably important," said BMO Capital
Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo.
"But I'm not sure the market is inclined to take anyone
else's words as gospel but Yellen's at the moment, and it's
pretty evident there's been a shift in thinking towards the top
of the food chain."
Speculators slashed their bullish bets on the dollar for a
fourth consecutive time in the week up to last Tuesday, data
showed on Friday, with net long positions falling to their
lowest in nearly two years.
The dollar also slipped against the yen, despite a survey on
Monday showing Japanese companies' long-term inflation
expectations weakened in March. That suggests the Bank of
Japan's adoption of negative interest rates in January has not
yet convinced firms price rises will accelerate over time.
The greenback fell 0.2 percent to 111.54 yen, less
than one yen away from a 1-1/2-year low of 110.67 yen touched
last month.
The euro was flat at $1.1379, not far from a
5-1/2-month high of $1.1438 struck on Friday.
Markit's U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for March also improved slightly to 51.5, up from 51.3 in
February, in contrast with a weaker reading for Europe.
"Yellen has pretty much decided the dollar's near-term
direction, and with U.S. jobs data out of the way, each currency
will likely move on domestic factors versus the dollar," said
Barclays' chief Japan FX strategist Shin Kadota, in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)