* Commodity currencies skid, boosting dollar
* Dollar still near 5-1/2-mth low vs basket of currencies
* Speculators slash dollar long positions
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 4 The struggling dollar edged up
from a 5-1/2-month low on Monday, helped by a fall in oil and
copper prices that weakened commodity-related currencies and
gave the U.S. currency a foothold after its worst week in two
months.
The biggest loser among developed-world currencies was the
New Zealand dollar, closely linked to commodity prices and which
fell 0.9 percent against its U.S. counterpart. The
Aussie dollar was down 0.7 percent.
Gains against those commodity currencies helped the dollar
index, which measures it against a basket of six major
currencies, to inch up 0.2 percent to 94.706, close to last
week's low of 94.319.
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.1364, leaving it
less than a cent away from a 5-1/2-month high of $1.1438 struck
on Friday. It showed little reaction to data showing euro zone
producer prices fell more than expected in February.
"I think the main driver this morning is commodity prices,
which are giving the dollar a slight boost. Oil is under
pressure, and copper too," said Societe Generale currency
strategist Alvin Tan in London.
Friday's strong U.S. labour market report, which showed
215,000 jobs were added last month, failed to change the market
view that the Federal Reserve will only raise interest rates
once this year, if at all.
The dollar climbed the week before last after several Fed
officials indicated investors could expect at least two hikes
this year. But Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week urged caution on
rate rises, driving an almost 2 percent fall in the currency and
suggesting a split in the Fed's rate-setting committee, the
FOMC.
Minutes from the FOMC's March meeting are due on Wednesday.
"If the (minutes) offer any more dovish clues then the
market will take that as reasonably important," said BMO Capital
Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo.
"But I'm not sure the market is inclined to take anyone
else's words as gospel but Yellen's at the moment, and it's
pretty evident there's been a shift in thinking towards the top
of the food chain."
Speculators slashed their bullish bets on the dollar for a
fourth consecutive time in the week up to last Tuesday, data
showed on Friday, with net long positions falling to their
lowest in nearly two years.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans and John Stonestreet)