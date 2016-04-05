* Yen up 0.9 percent vs euro and dollar

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 5 The yen soared to its highest in 17 months against the dollar on Tuesday as sentiment in stock and commodity markets soured, with crude oil prices retreating further and driving investors toward traditional safe havens.

The latest drop in the dollar saw it add to recent losses that came after U.S. central bank chair Janet Yellen indicated she was in no hurry to tighten monetary policy last week.

Fed funds futures <0#FF:> now have barely one rate hike priced in for this year. Unsurprisingly, the dollar has struggled against that backdrop.

The dollar was down 0.9 percent at 110.30 yen, its lowest since Oct. 31, 2014 and down 8.2 percent on the year. Traders cited huge options barriers at 110 yen that could slow the greenback's drop in the short term.

Investors were cautious about driving the yen much higher given the risk of intervention by Tokyo. There has been a lot of speculation recently, with investors wondering how much appreciation Japanese officials will tolerate before they are forced to act and weaken the currency.

"Clearly risk sentiment is not good and oil prices are declining this week and all these feeding and driving the dollar lower against the yen. The yen is also higher against other currencies," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.

"Of course, the Bank of Japan will be concerned not just about the rise in the yen, but also a drop in stock prices. So we may see some comments from the authorities there, but actual intervention is unlikely until dollar drops below 110 yen."

TOKYO WATCHING MARKETS

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Japan's top spokesman, said Tokyo was closely watching markets and would take appropriate steps. He added the Group of 20 countries have agreed that volatile foreign exchange moves can be harmful to economic growth.

Japan will host a Group of Seven summit on May 26-27 and the government wants to use the event to push for stimulus that boosts domestic demand and call on other nations to use fiscal spending to stimulate global growth.

"There is no doubt that the government is becoming more nervous about the recent volatile moves in the Japanese currency which are dampening the stock market severely, the most important economic indicator for the (Prime Minister's Shinzo) Abe administration," said Osamu Takashima, strategist at Citi.

"Against such a backdrop, it's quite unlikely that Japan resorts to currency intervention to stop yen appreciation."

Meanwhile, the euro fell 1.2 percent against the yen to a two-week low of 125.285 yen while it also lost ground against the dollar to trade at $1.1355, hurt by a drop in German factory orders and a subdued start to the euro zone's business activity in the first quarter.

The Australian dollar fell with commodity prices including oil, which dropped for a third session in a row on Tuesday. Lower commodity prices tend to reduce inflationary pressures, causing a headache for policymakers in the developed world, who want to head off the threat of deflation.

The Aussie was down 0.9 percent at $0.7535 having risen after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged at a record low 2 percent as widely expected. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)