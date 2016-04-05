* Yen up 0.9 percent vs euro and dollar
* Japan's Suga says Tokyo keeping a watch over markets
* Option barriers reported at 110 yen -traders
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 5 The yen soared to its highest in
17 months against the dollar on Tuesday as sentiment in stock
and commodity markets soured, with crude oil prices retreating
further and driving investors toward traditional safe havens.
The latest drop in the dollar saw it add to recent losses
that came after U.S. central bank chair Janet Yellen indicated
she was in no hurry to tighten monetary policy last week.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> now have barely one rate hike
priced in for this year. Unsurprisingly, the dollar has
struggled against that backdrop.
The dollar was down 0.9 percent at 110.30 yen, its
lowest since Oct. 31, 2014 and down 8.2 percent on the year.
Traders cited huge options barriers at 110 yen that could slow
the greenback's drop in the short term.
Investors were cautious about driving the yen much higher
given the risk of intervention by Tokyo. There has been a lot of
speculation recently, with investors wondering how much
appreciation Japanese officials will tolerate before they are
forced to act and weaken the currency.
"Clearly risk sentiment is not good and oil prices are
declining this week and all these feeding and driving the dollar
lower against the yen. The yen is also higher against other
currencies," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"Of course, the Bank of Japan will be concerned not just
about the rise in the yen, but also a drop in stock prices. So
we may see some comments from the authorities there, but actual
intervention is unlikely until dollar drops below 110 yen."
TOKYO WATCHING MARKETS
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Japan's top
spokesman, said Tokyo was closely watching markets and would
take appropriate steps. He added the Group of 20 countries have
agreed that volatile foreign exchange moves can be harmful to
economic growth.
Japan will host a Group of Seven summit on May 26-27 and the
government wants to use the event to push for stimulus that
boosts domestic demand and call on other nations to use fiscal
spending to stimulate global growth.
"There is no doubt that the government is becoming more
nervous about the recent volatile moves in the Japanese currency
which are dampening the stock market severely, the most
important economic indicator for the (Prime Minister's Shinzo)
Abe administration," said Osamu Takashima, strategist at Citi.
"Against such a backdrop, it's quite unlikely that Japan
resorts to currency intervention to stop yen appreciation."
Meanwhile, the euro fell 1.2 percent against the yen to a
two-week low of 125.285 yen while it also lost ground against
the dollar to trade at $1.1355, hurt by a drop in German
factory orders and a subdued start to the euro zone's business
activity in the first quarter.
The Australian dollar fell with commodity prices including
oil, which dropped for a third session in a row on Tuesday.
Lower commodity prices tend to reduce inflationary pressures,
causing a headache for policymakers in the developed world, who
want to head off the threat of deflation.
The Aussie was down 0.9 percent at $0.7535 having
risen after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate
unchanged at a record low 2 percent as widely expected.
