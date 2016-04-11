* Yen extends rally, dollar falls below 108 yen
* Japanese official warns again on "one-sided" moves
* Market still sceptical of threat of intervention in
near-term
* Other majors little moved
* No reaction to China inflation data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 11 Another warning shot from the
Japanese government on the possibility of intervention was not
enough to halt the yen's march higher on Monday, the dollar
falling below 108 yen to a new 17-month low.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the Group of
20's agreement to avoid competitive devaluations did not mean
Japan cannot intervene against one-sided currency moves,
repeating language which has flagged intervention in the past.
But with global stock markets in a generally shakier mood,
demand for the traditional security of the yen among investors
showed little signs of abating.
"The catalyst this week is going to be what happens in
credit and equity markets," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist
with BNP Paribas in London.
"The S&P index (of U.S. stocks) has held up reasonably well.
Its still within a range but it lost 1.5 percent last week and
it does seem like the upward momentum has stalled."
He said that an index of risk appetite run by the French
bank pointed to the potential for falls in U.S. and other stock
markets. The Europe-wide FTSEurofirst index is already on a
four-week downstreak.
The yen, by contrast, has gained for three weeks straight
against the dollar. It rose 0.3 percent to 107.88 yen per dollar
on Monday, having hit a high of 107.63 in Asian trading.
Suga told a news conference the government was closely
monitoring the foreign exchange market with a sense of urgency,
calling the yen moves one-sided and speculative.
But the running logic is that Tokyo cannot easily intervene
ahead of G20 meetings in Washington this week and a round of G7
summits it is hosting in May.
"If there are clearer signs that a rate hike by the Federal
Reserve is imminent, the dollar/yen could find a bottom," said
Masatoshi Omata, senior client manager of forex trading at
Resona Bank.
"But it seems like that has to wait for some time."
A number of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers speak this
week, but analysts held out little hope for that significantly
reviving expectations for rises in interest rates this year.
Fed chair Janet Yellen's caution on policy has cooled any
thoughts of a rise before mid-year even while a number of her
colleagues have sounded more bullish.
The dollar index of its strength against a basket of other
major currencies was roughly steady at 94.285. It was 0.2 higher
against the euro at $1.1383.