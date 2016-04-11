(Updates after yen hands back gains, adds sterling, more
quotes)
* Japanese official warns again on "one-sided" moves
* Market still sceptical of threat of intervention in
near-term
* Sterling bounces as stock markets rise
* No reaction to China inflation data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 11 Some cautious gains for
European stock markets hauled the yen down off a 17-month high
against the dollar on Monday after Japanese officials warned
again that they could intervene against the currency's
"one-sided" rally.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the Group of
20's agreement to avoid competitive devaluations did not mean
Japan cannot intervene against currency moves, repeating
language which has flagged intervention in the past.
With global stock markets in a generally shaky mood, demand
for the traditional security of the yen among investors has
remained strong.
After gains in China in Asian time, Europe's main stock
markets were all a touch higher on Monday, having racked up a
fourth successive week of losses.
"The catalyst this week is going to be what happens in
credit and equity markets," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist
with BNP Paribas in London.
He said that an index of risk appetite run by the French
bank pointed to the potential for falls in U.S. markets, which
helped by better domestic economic growth have remained on a
stronger track than those in Europe.
"The S&P index (of U.S. stocks) has held up reasonably well.
It's still within a range but it lost 1.5 percent last week and
it does seem like the upward momentum has stalled," he said.
Sterling, a victim of concerns over the Brexit referendum in
the past few months, was the biggest gainer, up almost 1 percent
against both the dollar and the euro, with traders citing the
improved tone on stock markets.
LESS ROOM
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday
showed speculators had added to bets against the pound in the
week to April 5, which conversely leaves less room for more
players to jump on the trade.
"Even if Brexit fears are keeping selling interest intact,
oversold levels are likely to keep downside potential limited
for now," Credit Agricole analysts said in a morning note based
on their own positioning analysis.
"It must be noted that our client base was less pessimistic
on the currency compared to IMM data."
The yen, which has gained for three weeks straight against
the dollar, was steady at 108.09 yen per dollar, having hit a
high of 107.63 in Asian trading.
Suga told a news conference the Japanese government was
closely monitoring the currency market with a sense of urgency,
calling the yen moves one-sided and speculative.
But the running logic among analysts is that Tokyo cannot
easily intervene ahead of G20 meetings in Washington this week
and a round of G7 summits it is hosting in May.
"The Bank of Japan for the moment is still rather hesitant,"
said Lutz Karpowitz, a strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"At some point they have to act or they have to state that
they will postpone their inflation target once again. But the
recovery in dollar-yen this morning is hardly significant."
A number of U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers speak this
week, but analysts held out little hope for that significantly
reviving expectations for rises in interest rates this year.
Fed chair Janet Yellen's caution on policy has cooled any
thoughts of a rise before mid-year even while a number of her
colleagues have sounded more bullish.
The dollar index of its strength against a basket of other
major currencies was down marginally at 94.178. It was 0.1
higher against the euro at $1.1392.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)