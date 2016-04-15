* Yen benefits from dip in oil, stock markets
* Aussie, kiwi dollars gain on Chinese numbers
* Japan's Kuroda, Aso remark on yen's recent rapid moves
* Eyes on G20 meetings in Washington, ECB next week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 15 The dollar fell half a percent
against the yen on Friday as a pull back in oil prices ahead of
weekend talks between producers in Doha capped investors'
appetite for risk and sent capital towards the traditional
security of Japan.
The major currencies seen as most dependent on China were
also among those rising after a batch of GDP data offered hope
that the world's second largest economy was heading for a
rebound after its slowest growth in seven years.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars,
generally in more bullish form since long-term downtrends
bottomed out in January, rose 0.3 and 0.9 percent respectively.
The yen was higher across the board, rising to 108.85 yen
per dollar and 0.4 percent to 122.77 per euro. It is still well
short of highs hit at the start of the week.
"There is some profit-taking but I think this market is
largely driven by oil," said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with
BMO in London.
"More generally, it is a very fickle market at the moment.
There's not a lot of conviction or ability to put on clear
trending macro trades and we have seen the dollar both rise and
fall with improved risk appetite this week."
U.S. stocks have risen despite generally downbeat
expectations for the start of the earnings season and European
shares are up for the first week in four. The U.S. currency was
still up 0.5 percent on the week in trade-weighted terms.
It was up 0.2 percent against the euro at $1.1285.
Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen said those gains may be
partially the result of expectations of another pro-easing
message from the European Central Bank next week.
"The general theme is a slight recovery of the dollar as
well as some euro weakness, which may have to do with people
preparing for the ECB meeting," she said.
The run in to a gathering of G20 financial leaders in
Washington has been marked by rhetoric from Japanese officials
used in the past to prepare markets for intervention to weaken
the yen.
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said he had expressed deep
concerns to U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew over one-sided
currency moves. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda also said in Washington that the yen's "excessive" rises
have been corrected somewhat in the past few days.
While it is the Ministry of Finance, not the central bank,
that determines Japan's currency policy, Kuroda's remarks were
notable in that it was the first time he described the yen's
appreciation as "excessive".
Traders in Asia reported that Japanese importers had bought
dollars on Friday as a "gotobi" date - a multiple of five - on
which books are traditionally settled.
"Today is 'gotobi,' so it's natural for the dollar to rise a
little bit," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)