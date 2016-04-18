* Canadian, Australian dollars slide as oil slumps
* Yen hits 3-year high vs euro on risk aversion
* Oil producers fail to agree on output freeze
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 18 Commodity currencies slumped on
Monday and the safe-haven yen soared after major crude exporters
failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil prices tumbling
once again.
A plan for oil producers to freeze production at a meeting
in Doha fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that
Iran join in, leaving the credibility of the OPEC producer
cartel in tatters and the world awash with unwanted
fuel.
With a 5 percent fall in crude prices sapping risk appetite
across markets, investors sought refuge in the yen, which hit a
three-year high against the euro and traded close to a
1-1/2-year high against the dollar. By 0730 GMT it was up
0.6 percent at 109.16 yen per dollar.
The Canadian dollar skidded by 1 percent to C$1.2948 versus
its U.S. counterpart, while the Australian dollar fell
0.7 percent to $0.7673.
"After the Doha meeting, we've seen some clear risk-off
sentiment coming into the day, with commodity currencies down,"
said Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt, in
Frankfurt.
Reichelt added that the failure to reach a deal at Doha was
likely to spur central banks such as Sweden's Riksbank to talk
about further easing, because of the deflationary effect of
lower oil prices.
The euro inched up 0.2 percent to $1.1300. But
against the yen, it fell by as much as 1 percent, to a low of
121.71 yen. That was the lowest since April 4, 2013 - the day
the Bank of Japan launched its massive asset buying programme.
The United States offered a cool response to concerns voiced
by Tokyo that the yen's gains are too sharp and may justify
intervention, with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew saying at a G20
meeting on Friday that he did not see any disorderly moves in
the currency market.
The outcome of the G20 meeting and falls in Japanese
equities on concerns about the economic impact from deadly
earthquakes in southern Japan are negative for the dollar
against the yen, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"Intervention in the yen has effectively become difficult,"
Murata said. He added that weakness in Tokyo shares can erode
the risk tolerance of Japanese institutional investors and make
them more cautious about overseas investment.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)