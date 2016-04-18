* Canadian, Australian dollars slip as oil falls
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 18 Commodity currencies slipped on
Monday while the safe-haven yen gained ground after major crude
exporters failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil
prices tumbling once again.
A plan to cap production at current levels fell apart on
Sunday at a meeting in Doha after Saudi Arabia demanded that
Iran join in, leaving the credibility of the OPEC producer
cartel in tatters and the world awash with unwanted
fuel.
Crude prices slid by as much as 7 percent in early trade as
investors got their first chance to react to the news, but they
had clawed back around half of those losses by 1200 GMT.
"The impact of that failure to reach a deal among the oil
producers was rather short-lived. Investors were expecting a
stronger impact, and that's not materialising," said Credit
Agricole's head of G10 currency research Valentin Marinov.
Marinov said that even if a deal had been reached, it would
not have done much to stem supply, as the proposed freeze was
near record output levels, and added that the U.S. driving
season could prop up oil prices.
The Canadian dollar, which tends to move in sync with crude
prices because of the Canadian economy's reliance on oil
exports, had earlier fallen as much as 1.4 percent but trimmed
those losses to trade down 0.7 percent on the day, at C$1.2919
.
The Australian dollar, another commodity currency, was down
0.3 percent on the day at $0.7707 after earlier trading
more than 1 percent lower at $0.7594.
Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt, in
Frankfurt, said the failure to reach a deal was likely to spur
central banks such as Sweden's Riksbank to talk about further
easing, because of the deflationary effect of cheaper oil.
With the fall in crude prices sapping risk appetite,
investors sought refuge in the yen, which hit its highest
against the euro since April 4, 2013 -- the day the
Bank of Japan launched its massive asset buying programme --
before easing back a little.
Against the dollar, it almost touched a 1-1/2-year high
before easing back to 108.255 yen per dollar, still up
half a percent.
The United States has given a cool response to concerns
voiced by Tokyo that the yen's gains are too sharp and may
justify intervention. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said at a G20
meeting on Friday that he did not see any disorderly moves in
the currency market.
"Intervention in the yen has effectively become difficult,"
said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
