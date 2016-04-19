* Australian dollar hits 10-month high
* Crude oil prices higher, global stocks rally
* Yen weakens as broad risk sentiment improves
By Anirban Nag
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 19 Commodity currencies rose on
Tuesday with the Australian dollar soaring to a 10-month high
against the U.S. dollar, drawing support from oil prices which
stabilised from a slide and underpinned broad risk sentiment.
The Australian dollar rose to a high of $0.7803 at
one point, its peak since last June and up 0.6 percent on the
day.
The oil-linked Canadian dollar also hit its highest
since July last year as crude bounced from lows touched on
Monday, having come under pressure after major oil-producing
countries failed to agree on an output freeze on Sunday.
Brent futures were higher at $43.70 a barrel,
holding well above Monday's low of $40.10. Oil prices had edged
higher earlier on Tuesday, supported by a Kuwaiti oil industry
strike that has led to a cut in the country's oil production.
"It is quite amazing how oil prices have recovered from
Monday's lows. That is shoring up risk appetite and pushing up
commodity-linked currencies," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea. "As long as oil remains above $43 a barrel
we think commodity currencies will remain supported."
As risk appetite recovered, the safe-haven, low-yielding yen
slipped. The dollar was 0.1 percent higher 108.95 yen,
having bounced back from a one-week low of 107.75 hit on Monday.
The euro was up 0.2 percent higher at 123.32 yen.
"It seems as if the downside will be limited at least in the
short term," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore, referring to the outlook for
the dollar against the yen.
The chances of the dollar falling below its near 18-month
low of 107.63 yen set last week seem low for now, especially
after the dollar managed to hold above that level on Monday, Ino
said.
The yen showed little reaction to news that Japan's
government nominated Takako Masai, an executive at Shinsei Bank
Ltd and an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, to
join the Bank of Japan's policy board.
Investors are also cautious about pushing the yen much
higher given the threat of intervention and chances that Japan
could ease policy further. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda told the Wall Street Journal the trend in inflation could
be affected if the yen continued to appreciate excessively.
Traditionally, interest rate gaps between the U.S. and Japan
have been a key driver of the dollar/yen exchange rates,
although correlation has weakened considerable in recent months
amid a clouded outlook for rates in the United States.
Influential New York Fed President William Dudley, said on
Monday that U.S. economic conditions are "mostly favourable" yet
the Federal Reserve remains cautious in raising interest rates
because threats loom.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, for his part, said the
Fed is set to hike interest rates more rapidly than investors
currently expect.
(additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)