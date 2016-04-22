* BOJ mulls negative rates on lending to banks, Bloomberg
says
* Yen slips to two-week low vs dollar after the report
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 22 The yen skidded by over 1
percent to hit a 2 1/2-week low against the dollar on Friday,
after a report said the Bank of Japan was considering helping
banks by applying negative rates to its lending programme for
financial institutions.
The BOJ may consider the new step if policymakers decide to
lower further the negative 0.1 percent interest rate applied to
some bank reserves parked with the central bank, Bloomberg
reported on its website.
The yen, often used as a safe haven at times of market
turbulence, has gained around 10 percent against the dollar
since the end of January, even though the BOJ added
negative interest rates to its stimulus programme in February.
But it weakened 1.2 percent on Friday to 110.76 per dollar
after the report, leaving it headed for its worst week in 12,
with an almost 2 percent fall.
The BOJ's next two-day policy review ends on April 28.
"We're seeing some lightening of speculative long yen
positions ahead of next week's meeting, and that's been
encouraged by these reports that the BOJ is considering
additional easing," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency
economist Lee Hardman.
"It's fuelling expectations that the BOJ is going to act
more aggressively next week."
In a separate official BOJ semiannual report assessing
Japan's financial system, the central banks said its negative
interest rate policy will weigh on financial institutions'
profits for the time being, though they have the strength to
continue taking on risk.
The yen also fell over 1 percent against Europe's single
currency, to 124.93 yen per euro.
Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.2 percent to a one-week
low of $1.1265, with traders citing a worse-than-expected
German purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey for weakness.
The single currency had gone as high as $1.1399 on Thursday
during a European Central Bank news conference, then weakened
again to leave it trading more or less where it was
before.
The ECB held policy steady on Thursday as expected. ECB
President Mario Draghi said the central bank's policy of
printing money and keeping borrowing costs at rock bottom was
working, adding that interest rates would stay at current record
lows for a long time.
"Little was expected of the ECB yesterday and little was
delivered," wrote ING analyst Chris Turner in a note to clients,
adding that he expected the euro to trade in a narrow range
around $1.13.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, editing
by Larry King)