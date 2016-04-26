* Yen pulls away from lows
* Market subdued, awaiting Fed, BOJ decisions
* Sterling at 10-week highs as Brexit jitters ease
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 26 The yen rose on Tuesday, moving
away from multi-week lows against the dollar and euro as
prospects of more monetary stimulus this week from the Bank of
Japan remained unclear.
With policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and the BOJ
due within hours of each other, many investors are likely to
stay on the sidelines, traders said. The Fed, which is expected
to leave interest rates unchanged, will announce its decision on
Wednesday while the BOJ concludes its two-day meeting on
Thursday.
Speculation of further easing by the BOJ sent the yen lower
last week, but it staged a recovery on Tuesday. The dollar fell
0.4 percent to 110.80 yen, retreating from a three-week
high of 111.90 hit the previous day. The euro fetched 124.75 yen
, down 0.4 percent and off Monday's three-week peak of
125.525.
The yen lost 2.1 percent in value against the dollar on
Friday - its biggest one-day fall since BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda announced a second round of monetary easing in October
2014. The trigger was a Bloomberg report that said the BOJ was
considering applying negative rates to its lending programme for
financial institutions.
"The yen lost a lot of ground on Friday, so there is some
speculative unwinding of positions ahead of the BOJ meeting,"
said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"With dollar/yen above 110 yen and the Japanese stock market
stabilising, there is a chance that the BOJ may hold back and
disappoint those anticipating aggressive easing."
The BOJ introduced negative rates earlier this year,
charging commercial banks 0.1 percent interest on a small
portion of their reserves. It has run an asset purchase
programme since April 2013.
These measures have so far failed to generate the
inflationary pressures needed to reach the central bank's 2
percent inflation target by the first half of fiscal 2017,
fuelling expectations that the BOJ may ease again.
"The market is getting more nervous ahead of the BOJ, and no
one wants to be caught short either way on Thursday," said Kaneo
Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co
in Tokyo.
"There are some position adjustments around the month-end,
and also ahead of Golden Week," he said, referring to a series
of Japanese holidays that begin on Friday.
Markets in Japan will be open as usual on Monday and Friday
next week, but many participants often take the entire week off.
Sterling rose to 10-week highs as prospects of Britain
leaving the EU ebbed. The pound rose to $1.4535, while
the euro edged down 0.4 percent to 77.54 pence.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; editing by John
Stonestreet)