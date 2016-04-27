(Recasts after start of European trade)
* Aussie plunges after surprisingly soft CPI
* Speculation that RBA could cut interest rates again
* Fed, BOJ monetary policy decisions in focus in next 24 hrs
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 27 Australia's dollar plunged by
almost 2 percent on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices
fell unexpectedly in the first quarter, but most currencies
traded in narrow ranges before a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
decision later in the day.
The dollar edged down 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies, with traders expecting the Fed to be wary of
sending too strong a message on imminent policy tightening,
particularly after another batch of disappointing data.
The Australian dollar fell by as much as 1.8 percent in
early European trading, hitting a nine-day low of $0.7606 and on
track for its biggest one-day fall in three months.
Data showed that core inflation unexpectedly slowed to its
lowest on record in the first quarter, reviving talk the Reserve
Bank of Australia could cut the already record-low 2 percent
cash rate at its May policy meeting next week.
"The inflation data clearly puts an interest rate cut back
on the table quite firmly," said Rabobank currency strategist
Jane Foley, who is based in London.
"Whether or not that happens on May 3 or a little bit
further down the line remains to be seen, but this is a central
bank that targets inflation. Inflation is undershooting
noticeably and therefore the logical conclusion from that is
that the central bank can cut interest rates."
Markets consider it as certain that the Fed, the only major
central bank to have raised rates since the financial crisis,
will keep rates steady on Wednesday. The focus therefore rests
on its statement and any clues it offers as to when interest
rates could be hiked again.
Traders said policymakers may be wary of sending too strong
a message of an imminent policy tightening, particularly after
another batch of disappointing data.
"I think the Federal Reserve is getting nervous about
tightening," Blackstone Advisory Partners Vice Chairman Byron
Wien told reporters at a roundtable event in Tokyo.
"They...said they would tighten four times in 2016. They
passed on a March increase, and I think they'll only raise
interest rates once, probably in June."
Any hints that the Fed may delay an interest rate hike could
leave the greenback vulnerable to more weakness against the euro
and yen.
Hours after the Fed, the Bank of Japan will release its
latest policy decision, on Thursday in Asia. Many market players
believe the BOJ will announce some form of easing measures,
including an increase in purchase of stocks and a cut in
interest rates, though they think it could be a close call.
The greenback edged down about 0.1 percent to 111.16 yen.
Against the euro, it slipped 0.2 percent, trading at $1.1330
versus the common currency.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)