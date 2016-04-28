(Repeats without changes)
* BOJ holds monetary policy steady, deflates easing hopes
* Dollar and Euro fall almost 3 pct vs yen
* Biggest fall in 5 yrs for euro, almost a year for dollar
* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ also skips chance to cut rates
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 28 The yen surged almost 3 percent
against the euro and dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Japan
opted out of any further moves to ease policy, in stark contrast
to a handful of media reports which had driven the yen lower in
the past week.
It was the yen's biggest daily gain in almost a year against
the dollar and its largest in 5 years against the euro
after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he
was not thinking about applying negative rates to lending to
financial institutions.
Adding to the mix was the lack of a strong sign from the
U.S. Federal Reserve on the chances of another rise in its rates
in June, weakening the dollar 0.7 percent against a basket of
currencies and 0.3 percent against the euro.
"With today's policy announcement, the Bank of Japan has
essentially excited to disappoint and as a result we've seen the
yen moving dramatically stronger in immediate reaction," said
Nick Gartside, Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at JP
Morgan Asset Management.
By 0715 GMT, the dollar had fallen 2.9 percent to 108.17 yen
and the euro 2.7 percent to 122.90 yen.
The BOJ held off from expanding monetary stimulus even as
global headwinds, a strong yen and soft consumption threatened
to derail Japan's fragile economic recovery.
Officials have used language in recent weeks that in the
past has prefaced intervention to weaken the yen but most major
banks have come to the conclusion that Tokyo will not do so
until the currency gets closer to 100 per dollar.
Japanese analysts are not convinced the currency can
continue to gain.
"It was inevitable that the yen regained all the losses made
on easing expectations. Sure, the market was disappointed, but
that does not mean the yen will keep gaining," said Koji Fukaya,
president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
After a two-day policy meeting that ended Wednesday, the Fed
said global economic headwinds - widely seen as the main reason
it has not pushed rates higher - remained on its radar while
stopping short of mentioning the risks these posed.
Analysts said it had offered little hope of a hike in rates
in June.
"The FOMC statement did nothing to help the dollar at all,"
said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "(There is) no
reason to look for more than one more rate hike this year."
New Zealand's central bank also skipped a chance to cut its
interest rates on Thursday, triggering a short squeeze that saw
the kiwi dollar gain a full U.S. cent.
The kiwi soared 2.3 percent to $0.6974, from around
$0.6850, after the RBNZ kept the cash rate steady at 2.25
percent.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Toby Chopra)