* BOJ holds monetary policy steady, deflates easing hopes
* Dollar, euro fall almost 3 pct vs yen
* Biggest fall in 5 years for euro, dollar
* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ also skips chance to cut rates
(Updates with more yen gains after European open)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 28 The yen on Thursday racked up
its biggest daily gains since the 2011 earthquake that spurred a
nuclear crisis, surging 3 percent against the euro and dollar
after the Bank of Japan opted out of further moves to ease
monetary policy.
Adding to the mix was the lack of a strong sign from the
U.S. Federal Reserve on the chances of another rise in its rates
in June, weakening the dollar just over half a percent against a
basket of currencies and 0.2 percent against the euro.
A 10 percent surge for the yen has been one of 2016's big
currency events so far, prompted by a flood of money seeking out
the traditional safety of Japan amid increasing jitters about
the solidity of banks and global growth.
The BOJ's response is being closely watched and the yen fell
sharply last week on the back of a handful of media reports that
it would effectively start paying banks to lend.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he was not thinking about
applying negative rates to lending institutions, in direct
contradiction of those reports, while leaving the door open to
more action in future.
"With today's policy announcement, the Bank of Japan has
essentially excited to disappoint and as a result we've seen the
yen moving dramatically stronger in immediate reaction," said
Nick Gartside, Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at JP
Morgan Asset Management.
By 1100 GMT, the dollar had fallen 3.0 percent to 108.11 yen
and the euro 2.8 percent to 122.73 yen.
Officials have used language in recent weeks that in the
past has prefaced intervention to weaken the yen but most major
banks have come to the conclusion that Tokyo will not do so, at
least until the currency gets closer to 100 per dollar.
"I doubt very much they are going to intervene at all," said
Derek Halpenny, European Head of Global Markets Research at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
"The G20 has set a framework where it really is only
disorderly or unwarranted market moves that justify taking
action. Even 3 percent, when it is a reaction to the BOJ, seems
unlikely to provide justification."
Like a number of other Japanese bank analysts, he was not
convinced the yen could continue to gain, given the scale of
extra yen being pumped into the financial system.
"It was inevitable that the yen regained all the losses made
on easing expectations," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities in Tokyo. "Sure, the market was disappointed, but
that does not mean the yen will keep gaining."
After a two-day policy meeting that ended Wednesday, the Fed
said global economic headwinds - widely seen as the main reason
it has not pushed rates higher - remained on its radar while
stopping short of mentioning the risks these posed.
New Zealand's central bank also skipped a chance to cut its
interest rates on Thursday, triggering a short squeeze that saw
the kiwi dollar soar 2.1 percent to $0.6952.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Mark Heinrich)