* Finance minister says Japan ready to intervene if needed
* Dollar extends last week's gains against yen
* Aussie falls after weak China trade data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 9 The dollar hit a ten-day high
against the yen on Monday after Japan's finance minister said
Tokyo was ready to intervene in the market if currency moves
were volatile enough to hurt the country's trade and economy.
The dollar hit a 18-month low against the yen last week
, having lost 13 percent against the Japanese currency in
the past six months amid market turbulence and as investor
expectations for a steady increase in U.S. interest rates have
failed to materialise.
That has prompted a ramping-up of intervention talk from
Japan, with Finance Minister Taro Aso's comments on Monday
following remarks last week from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who
said it was watching the yen's movements and would act if
necessary.
Many investors, though, believe the bar for intervention is
still high, and that U.S. officials are not comfortable with
more dollar gains.
A recent U.S. Treasury report said "persistent one-sided"
intervention by countries to weaken their currencies could see
countries with big trade surpluses, such as Japan, classified as
manipulators.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket
of six major currencies, edged up 0.1 percent on Monday to an
11-day high of 94.056, having shown a fairly muted
reaction to Friday's mixed U.S. jobs report. That left it well
clear of a 16-month trough of 91.919 hit last week.
"The labour market report didn't have a very lasting impact,
and I think that's because markets have pretty much priced out
another rate hike, in June certainly, and even this year it's
becoming more questionable," said Commerzbank currency
strategist Thulan Nguyen, in Frankfurt.
"There is little to suggest that we will see further dollar
strength from this point on. We've had a little recovery... but
I think this is as far as we can go for the time being."
Also helping the dollar's slight rebound was New York
Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who said two U.S. rate
hikes this year remained a "reasonable expectation".
Speculators increased bets against the dollar in the week up
to last Tuesday, taking the most net dollar short bets since
Feb. 5, 2013.
Any respite for the dollar would prove short lived, said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"In the end, the market will probably try to push the dollar
lower as the prospects for U.S. interest rate rises move further
out, almost like a mirage," Okagawa said.
Disappointing trade figures from China on Sunday led the
Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays,
down half a percent to a 10-week low of $0.7335
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; editing by John Stonestreet)