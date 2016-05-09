* Dollar extends last week's gains against yen
* Finance minister says Japan ready to intervene if needed
* Aussie falls after weak China trade data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 9 The yen hit a 10-day low against
the dollar on Monday after Japan's finance minister said Tokyo
was ready to intervene in the currency market if needed, and as
stronger risk appetite sapped demand for traditional safe
havens.
The yen had reached an 18-month high against the dollar last
week, having gained around 15 percent in the past six
months in part because of waning investor expectations for a
steady increase in U.S. interest rates.
That has prompted a ramping-up of intervention talk from
Japan, with Finance Minister Taro Aso's comments on Monday
following remarks last week from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who
said it was watching the yen's movements and would act if
necessary.
Many investors believe the bar for intervention is still
high and that the comments amount to no more than verbal
intervention.
"It's like the ECB (European Central Bank). They say they're
ready to take action if needed but we've come from 123, 124 (yen
per dollar) and we went to 105, and they haven't done anything,"
said UBS's head of currency strategy, Constantin Bolz, referring
to thelast six months.
"If I read those headlines, it wouldn't make me buy
dollar/yen."
A recent U.S. Treasury report said "persistent one-sided"
intervention by countries to weaken their currencies could see
those with big trade surpluses, such as Japan, classified as
manipulators - the latest sign that U.S. officials are not
comfortable with more dollar gains.
Nonetheless, the greenback gained almost 1 percent versus
the Japanese currency on Monday, hitting 108.14, its strongest
in 10 days and well clear of last week's low of 105.55 yen.
Bolz said that could be mainly explained by a risk-on mood
across markets.
The dollar index hit an 11-day high of 94.056, having
shown a fairly muted reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs report. That
left it well clear of a 16-month trough of 91.919 hit last week.
"There is little to suggest that we will see further dollar
strength from this point on. We've had a little recovery... but
I think this is as far as we can go for the time being," said
Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen.
Also helping the dollar's slight rebound was New York Fed
President William Dudley, who said on Friday two U.S. rate hikes
this year remained a "reasonable expectation".
Speculators increased bets against the dollar in the week up
to last Tuesday, taking the most net dollar short bets since
Feb. 5, 2013.
Disappointing trade figures from China on Sunday led the
Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays,
down half a percent to a 10-week low of $0.7335
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)