By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 13 The dollar hit a two-week high
against a basket of currencies on Friday, posting its best
fortnightly performance since February, bolstered by the view
that the U.S. Federal Reserve is still on track to raise rates
before any other major central bank.
The greenback suffered a sharp sell-off since the start of
the year, hitting a 16-month low earlier this month, as market
expectations have faded that there would be at least two Fed
rate hikes in 2016.
But as fears about the global economy and market turbulence
have subsided somewhat, some analysts say there are signs the
tide could be turning for the dollar and that investors - who
now only see around a 60 percent chance of any hike this year -
might have pushed out those expectations too far.
The currency was buoyed on Thursday by Boston Federal
Reserve President Eric Rosengren, who said the Fed should raise
interest rates if data confirms a stronger jobs market and
inflation outlook in the second quarter. He added that the
markets are too pessimistic on the economy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, rose 0.2 percent to 94.442, its
strongest since April 28.
"Markets are trading in a way that suggests investors are
quite uncomfortable with the extent of their short dollar
exposure at the moment," said BNP Paribas currency strategist
Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
Speculators increased bets against the U.S. dollar to the
highest in over three years to the week to last Tuesday.
The euro was 0.4 percent down at a two-week low of $1.1329
, ahead of flash euro zone GDP data due at 0900 GMT.
The currency market will have a chance to gauge the
underlying strength of the U.S. economy through a batch of data
to be released later in the day.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.2 percent to 108.52 yen
, well clear of an 18-month low of 105.55 hit last week
after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy.
The greenback could face renewed pressure against peers like
the yen if U.S. economic indicators fall short of expectations,
which would be a new potential headache for Japanese authorities
who have managed to arrest the yen's appreciation by threatening
to intervene.
"Japanese officials can keep up their verbal warnings and
even actually intervene, but the fundamentals continue pointing
towards a stronger yen - a view many speculators appear to have
embraced," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra)