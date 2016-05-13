* Dollar posts best fortnight in three months
* Comments from Fed's Rosengren's prop up USD
* Market awaits U.S. data for direction
* Verbal intervention from Japan lifts yen
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 13 The dollar hit a two-week high
against a basket of currencies on Friday, posting its best
fortnightly performance since February, bolstered by the view
that the U.S. Federal Reserve is still on track to raise rates
before any other major central bank.
The greenback suffered a sharp sell-off in the first four
months of the year, hitting a 16-month low, as market
expectations of at least two Fed rate hikes in 2016 faded.
But as fears about the global economy and market turbulence
have subsided somewhat, some analysts say there are signs the
tide could be turning for the dollar and that investors - who
now only see around a 60 percent chance of any hike this year -
might have pushed back their expectations too far.
But others reckon the dollar's correction - a 3 percent rise
against a basket of currencies in the last 10 days - will
be shortlived.
"I still have my doubts that this is necessarily a
sustainable trend," said BNY Mellon currency strategist Neil
Mellor, in London. "The market is perhaps getting quite excited
about these increasingly consistent commentaries that are coming
out of the Fed."
"What we're seeing is the Fed just trying to maintain some
flexibility - it doesn't want the market to decide policy for
it, so it wants to keep its options open."
The currency was buoyed late on Thursday by Boston Federal
Reserve President Eric Rosengren, who said the Fed should raise
interest rates if data confirms a stronger jobs market and
inflation outlook in the second quarter. He added that the
markets are too pessimistic on the economy.
Speculators increased bets against the U.S. dollar to the
highest in over three years to the week to last Tuesday.
"Markets are trading in a way that suggests investors are
quite uncomfortable with the extent of their short dollar
exposure at the moment," said BNP Paribas currency strategist
Sam Lynton-Brown, in London.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to a two-week low of $1.1329
, but did not appear to be moved by data showing euro zone
GDP grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, in a downward
revision of an earlier estimate.
The currency market will have a chance to gauge the
underlying strength of the U.S. economy through a batch of data
to be released later in the day.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.1 percent to 108.86 yen
, well clear of an 18-month low of 105.55 hit last week
after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy.
"Japanese officials can keep up their verbal warnings and
even actually intervene, but the fundamentals continue pointing
towards a stronger yen - a view many speculators appear to have
embraced," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Toby Chopra)